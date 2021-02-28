Michigan football lands commitment from Will Johnson, 5-star CB from Grosse Pointe South

Grosse Pointe South five-star cornerback Will Johnson announced on Sunday he will be playing his college football at Michigan.

Johnson, The News No. 1 player in the state for the 2022 class and the No. 5 cornerback nationally (No. 11 overall, regardless of position) according to the 247Sports composite, had an outstanding junior season for Grosse Pointe South on both sides of the ball.

Johnson, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, earned a spot on The Detroit News Dream Team after getting things done defensively while making big plays at receiver and taking snaps out of the wildcat.

Johnson chose Michigan among a final three that included Ohio State and USC.

His father, Deon Johnson, played cornerback for the Wolverines under coach Gary Moeller back in the early 1990s, leaving Ann Arbor with multiple Big Ten championship rings and winning the Rose Bowl following the ’92 season.

“That’s a factor and obviously just being close to home,” Johnson said of his interest in the Wolverines. “They have a great, young staff that they brought in and I really jell well with those guys so far. My position coach, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist), he just came from the Cowboys last year, he’s a person I connect with really well.

“I talk to Coach (Ron) Bellamy a lot, talked to Coach (defensive coordinator Mike) Macdonald a little bit too, talk to Coach Harbaugh every once in a while. Coach Macdonald is young (33), he gets it and he’s very down to earth. He’s easy to connect with and he has a great football mind. The new young coaches that are there right now are very impressive. I think they can gel together.”

