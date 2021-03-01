Monday's high schools: Lovejoy's triple-double extends Romulus Summit Academy North's unbeaten run to 9
In the battle of undefeated teams, Romulus Summit Academy North held on to defeat Harper Woods Chandler Park, 54-51, on Monday.
Orlando Lovejoy had a triple-double to lead Summit Academy North with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, with Jamel Johnson adding 15 and Dontez Scott Jr. 10.
Summit Academy North had a 30-15 lead at halftime, but Chandler Park came back and pulled within two points in the final quarter.
Lovejoy’s biggest play was an offensive rebound off a missed free throw , then went to the line himself and made both free throws, creating a seven-point lead and sealing the game.
“His game was huge, one of the impressive things was stuff that doesn't show up in the stats sheet, like him keeping the team focused," said Don Scott, Romulus Summit Academy North assistant coach.
Romulus Summit moves to 9-0 while Chandler Park falls to 7-1.
More boys basketball
►Redford Union 32, Dearborn Robichaud 28: Braylon Allison scored 10 for Redford (5-1, 5-1 WWAC). Robichaud is 3-3, 3-3.
►Waterford Kettering 44, Royal Oak 32: Bennie Crenshaw scored nine and Trevor Donohue had nine for Kettering (5-4). Royal Oak is 0-7.
Boys scores
Charter
Warren Collegiate 83, Detroit Cornerstone 57
Downriver
Trenton 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 54
Taylor 60, Gibraltar Carlson 58
Allen Park 44, Wyandotte 41
Southeastern
Monroe 61, Tecumseh 39
Pinckney 52, Dexter 33
Western Wayne
Romulus 80, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 21
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46, Melvindale 36
Redford Thurston at Garden City
Others
South Lyon East 66, Ypsilanti Arbor 44
Girls basketball
►Detroit Denby 63, Detroit Pershing 13: Taylor Sullivan had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Ayana Love had 19 points and five steals, Breale Holley had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Breshay had 12 rebounds for Denby (3-2, 3-0 DPSL). Pershing is 0-3, 0-3.
►Detroit Southeastern 35, Detroit Osborn 24: Aniya Owens scored 11 and Rayanna Pendleton had eight for Southeastern (4-2, 3-1 DPSL). Nariah Harris scored 16 for Osborn (2-3, 1-3).
►Madison Heights Lamphere 43, Warren Woods Tower 27: Kate Robinson, Evy Bisbikis, and Nydia Shumate each had 10 for Lamphere (5-1, 5-1 MAC Silver). Woods Tower is 3-3, 3-3.
►River Rouge 65, Taylor Prep 20: Sheniece Halmon scored 30 and had five steals and Taylor Ward had 17 points and 12 rebounds for River Rouge (1-4, 1-3 MMAC). Amaya Bruner scored 18 for Taylor (0-6, 0-4).
►Riverview 67, Milan 38: Kylie Skidmore had 24 points with seven rebounds and nine steals, and Elyssa Kincade 13 for Riverview (7-1, 7-1 Huron). Sydney Aunins scored 13 for Milan (5-5, 4-4).
►Romulus 55, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 37: Ciara Hardy scored 18 for Romulus (6-0, 6-0 Western Wayne). Myesha Reese had 16 for Annapolis (5-1, 5-1).
►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 55, Warren Cousino 36: Tricia Sankiewicz had 18 points and six steals, Ari Wlodeck 13 with 12 rebounds, and Krista Ridgeway nine points and nine steals for Lakeview (7-1, 5-1 MAC Blue). Gabby Dipiazza scored 12 for Cousino (5-3, 4-2).
Girls scores
Catholic League
Allen Park Cabrini 37, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 29
Warren Regina 36, Royal Oak Shrine 29
Charter
Warren Collegiate 45, Detroit Voyageur 9
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit King, 4
Detroit Cody 65, Detroit Collegiate 4
Detroit East English 47, Detroit International 0
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 36, Taylor 26
Trenton 44, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13
Huron
Flat Rock 53, New Boston Huron 39
Grosse Ile 45, Monroe Jefferson 32
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 32, Carleton Airport 31
KLAA
Wayne Memorial 57, Dearborn 31
MAC
Eastpointe 43, Hazel Park 40
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 37, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 29
Madison Heights Lamphere 47, Warren Woods Tower 23
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 45, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 39
New Haven 41, Warren Lincoln 25
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 55, Warren Cousino 36
Utica 51, Romeo 48
Utica Eisenhower 43, Macomb Dakota 41
OAA
Birmingham Groves 53, Royal Oak 29
Clarkston 63, Troy 58
Lake Orion 42, Troy Athens 36
North Farmington 43, Rochester Adams 35
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41, Bloomfield Hills 17
West Bloomfield 77, Southfield A&T 37
Southeastern
Dexter 39, Pinckney 13
Temperance Bedford 60, Monroe 20
Western Wayne
Garden City 43, Redford Thurston 35
Others
Harper Woods Chandler Park 85, Davison 52
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Redford Westfield, 6
Ortonville Brandon 39, Almont 32
Riverview Gabriel Richard 34, Canton Prep 16
Ypsilanti Arbor 53, South Lyon East 41