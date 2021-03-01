Monday's high schools: Lovejoy's triple-double extends Romulus Summit Academy North's unbeaten run to 9

Kameron Goodwill

In the battle of undefeated teams, Romulus Summit Academy North held on to defeat Harper Woods Chandler Park, 54-51, on Monday.

Orlando Lovejoy had a triple-double to lead Summit Academy North with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, with Jamel Johnson adding 15 and Dontez Scott Jr. 10.

Summit Academy North had a 30-15 lead at halftime, but Chandler Park came back and pulled within two points in the final quarter.

Lovejoy’s biggest play was an offensive rebound off a missed free throw , then went to the line himself and made both free throws, creating a seven-point lead and sealing the game.

“His game was huge, one of the impressive things was stuff that doesn't show up in the stats sheet, like him keeping the team focused," said Don Scott, Romulus Summit Academy North assistant coach.

Romulus Summit moves to 9-0 while Chandler Park falls to 7-1.

More boys basketball

►Redford Union 32, Dearborn Robichaud 28: Braylon Allison scored 10 for Redford (5-1, 5-1 WWAC). Robichaud is 3-3, 3-3.

►Waterford Kettering 44, Royal Oak 32: Bennie Crenshaw scored nine and Trevor Donohue had nine for Kettering (5-4). Royal Oak is 0-7.

Boys scores

Charter

Warren Collegiate 83, Detroit Cornerstone 57

Downriver

Trenton 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 54

Taylor 60, Gibraltar Carlson 58

Allen Park 44, Wyandotte 41

Southeastern

Monroe 61, Tecumseh 39

Pinckney 52, Dexter 33

Western Wayne

Romulus 80, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 21

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46, Melvindale 36

Redford Thurston at Garden City

Others

South Lyon East 66, Ypsilanti Arbor 44

Girls basketball

►Detroit Denby 63, Detroit Pershing 13: Taylor Sullivan had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Ayana Love had 19 points and five steals, Breale Holley had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Breshay had 12 rebounds for Denby (3-2, 3-0 DPSL). Pershing is 0-3, 0-3.

►Detroit Southeastern 35, Detroit Osborn 24: Aniya Owens scored 11 and Rayanna Pendleton had eight for Southeastern (4-2, 3-1 DPSL). Nariah Harris scored 16 for Osborn (2-3, 1-3).

►Madison Heights Lamphere 43, Warren Woods Tower 27: Kate Robinson, Evy Bisbikis, and Nydia Shumate each had 10 for Lamphere (5-1, 5-1 MAC Silver). Woods Tower is 3-3, 3-3.

►River Rouge 65, Taylor Prep 20: Sheniece Halmon scored 30 and had five steals and Taylor Ward had 17 points and 12 rebounds for River Rouge (1-4, 1-3 MMAC). Amaya Bruner scored 18 for Taylor (0-6, 0-4).

►Riverview 67, Milan 38: Kylie Skidmore had 24 points with seven rebounds and nine steals, and Elyssa Kincade 13 for Riverview (7-1, 7-1 Huron). Sydney Aunins scored 13 for Milan (5-5, 4-4).

►Romulus 55, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 37: Ciara Hardy scored 18 for Romulus (6-0, 6-0 Western Wayne). Myesha Reese had 16 for Annapolis (5-1, 5-1).

►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 55, Warren Cousino 36: Tricia Sankiewicz had 18 points and six steals, Ari Wlodeck 13 with 12 rebounds, and Krista Ridgeway nine points and nine steals for Lakeview (7-1, 5-1 MAC Blue). Gabby Dipiazza scored 12 for Cousino (5-3, 4-2).

Girls scores

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini 37, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 29

Warren Regina 36, Royal Oak Shrine 29

Charter

Warren Collegiate 45, Detroit Voyageur 9

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit King, 4

Detroit Cody 65, Detroit Collegiate 4

Detroit East English 47, Detroit International 0

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 36, Taylor 26

Trenton 44, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13

Huron

Flat Rock 53, New Boston Huron 39

Grosse Ile 45, Monroe Jefferson 32

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 32, Carleton Airport 31

KLAA

Wayne Memorial 57, Dearborn 31

MAC

Eastpointe 43, Hazel Park 40

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 37, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 29

Madison Heights Lamphere 47, Warren Woods Tower 23

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 45, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 39

New Haven 41, Warren Lincoln 25

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 55, Warren Cousino 36

Utica 51, Romeo 48

Utica Eisenhower 43, Macomb Dakota 41

OAA

Birmingham Groves 53, Royal Oak 29

Clarkston 63, Troy 58

Lake Orion 42, Troy Athens 36

North Farmington 43, Rochester Adams 35

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41, Bloomfield Hills 17

West Bloomfield 77, Southfield A&T 37

Southeastern

Dexter 39, Pinckney 13

Temperance Bedford 60, Monroe 20

Western Wayne

Garden City 43, Redford Thurston 35

Others

Harper Woods Chandler Park 85, Davison 52

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Redford Westfield, 6

Ortonville Brandon 39, Almont 32

Riverview Gabriel Richard 34, Canton Prep 16

Ypsilanti Arbor 53, South Lyon East 41