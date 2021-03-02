Davis, pressure defense leads Renaissance to 57-46 win over Birmingham Marian

Bloomfield Hills — It took almost a year, but Detroit Renaissance finally played Birmingham Marian Tuesday night and Kailee Davis showed why she is considered one of the top seniors in the state.

Davis, Miss PSL a year ago, scored 13 of her 22 points during the pivotal third quarter to lead Renaissance — 6-3 and ranked No. 17 in The News Super 20 poll — to a 57-46 victory over No. 11 Marian.

The teams were set to play one another for a Division 1 regional championship last March when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.

Renaissance was The News preseason No. 1 team after going 22-2, winning the PSL championship and returning four of five starters from a year ago.

However, Renaissance slipped to No. 17 after its 5-3 start, then showed why it had suffered the three losses with its play in the first half.

Renaissance struggled with its shooting (30 percent), making just 1-of-8 3-pointers, many on open looks, while also allowing Marian to get seven rebounds on the offensive end.

However, Marian had trouble finishing at the basket and standout senior Shannon Kennedy had trouble knocking down her mid-range jumpers, resulting in Marian’s 25-22 halftime lead.

But, Davis would change all of that in the third quarter.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

Renaissance’s press and trapping defense also played a factor during the third quarter, opening the way for Renaissance to go on a 17-4 run during a four-minute stretch to turn a 25-22 deficit into a 39-29 lead with 2:22 left in the third.

Renaissance started the run with a Davis runner in the lane. She then scored a transition basket, followed by a forced turnover off the press which led to a Shannon Wheeler putback, then another forced turnover which led to Davis’ first of three 3-pointers during the quarter for a 31-25 lead.

“It (third-quarter run) really came from our defense and I just relied on my teammates to give me the ball and find the open spots, so that’s really our defense that got us those points in the third quarter,” Davis said.

And, on Renaissance’s 3-point shooting, making five long-range shots during the second half?

“We just stay confident throughout the whole game, we know we’ll start hitting them,” Davis said. “We just have confidence in our shooting.”

Davis knocked down back-to-back 3s in a 22-second stretch for the 10-point cushion (39-29), the first one coming from the left wing and the second from the right wing.

And, Renaissance led the rest of the way.

Shannon Wheeler, a 6-2 forward, had seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Renaissance and guard Nika Dorsey, 10 points.

Shannon Kennedy and freshman center McKenzie Swanson each scored 13, and Sarah Sylvester 10 for Marian.

Marian junior point guard Anna Herberholz was forced to the bench during the final minute of the first quarter after picking up her third foul, taking a seat as well for the entire second quarter. She picked up her fourth foul less than two minutes into the second half and again had to return to the bench.

More girls basketball

Farmington Hills Mercy 67, Adrian Lenawee Christian 51: Jill Smith scored 17, Maddie Kenney 14, Sophie Dugas 13 for Mercy (5-3, 2-1 CL Central). Bree Salenbien scored 20 for Christian (6-2).

Hartland 57, Salem 17: Lillee Gustafson had 15 points for Hartland (9-0, 9-0 KLAA West). Salem is 1-8.

Howell 47, Plymouth 44: Amelia Storm scored 16, Maeve St. John 13 and Molly Deurloo 11 for Howell (7-2, 7-2 KLAA West). Ainsley Florence had 23 and Kyra Brandon 11 points and seven assists for Plymouth (6-4, 5-4).

Westland John Glenn 52 , Livonia Churchill 46: Taylor Watkins-Johnson had 20 points and nine steals, and India Grissom scored 13 for John Glenn (4-5). Nasya Thomas scored 29 and Kate Heston 12 for Churchill (0-9).

Plymouth Christian Academy 56, Imlay City 41: Anna Fernandez scored 35 for Plymouth Christian (7-2). Mary Lengemana had 18 for Imlay City (6-3).

Boys basketball

Dearborn 60, Livonia Stevenson 55: Jamil Mashhour had 26 points and Adnan Rammouni 10 for Dearborn (8-2, 8-2 KLAA East). Evan Asante and Luke Merchant each had 16 for Stevenson (7-2, 7-2).

Detroit Cass Tech 56, Detroit CMA 34: Lorris Upshaw had 20 points, four steals and four assists, and Rylan Bowens 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Cass Tech (9-1, 6-0 Detroit PSL). Jeremiah Henderson and Ryan Jackson each scored 12 for CMA (3-3, 1-3).

Detroit Douglass 54, Detroit Southeastern 34: Pierre Brooks II scored 20 and Javantae Randle had 14 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 blocks for Douglass (8-2, 4-1 DPSL East). Devin Waugh scored 13 for Southeastern (3-5, 3-5).

Detroit King 75, Detroit Pershing 65: Gelil Ward scored 23, Lamont Parks Jr. 12, and D’Juan Cruder 11 for King. Squilly Hill scored 29 and Brian Woodland 14 for Pershing.

Detroit Mumford 72, Detroit Western 67: Devon Howard had 30 points and 14 rebounds, and Kamajia Darden scored 13 for Mumford (4-1, 4-1 Detroit PSL). Jinjuan Andrews scored 16 and Shamar Ballenger 13 for Western (1-6, 1-4).

Ferndale 71, Farmington 65: Treyvon Lewis had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Ferndale (7-1, 5-0 OAA Red). Rob Davis Jr. scored 32 for Farmington (2-7, 0-5).

Gaylord St. Mary’s 59, Onaway 56: Jager Mix had 18 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks for St. Mary’s (5-2). Onaway is 6-3.

Grosse Pointe South 57, L’Anse Creuse North 51: Jacob Harris scored 16, Tommy Hessburg had 14 pointns and 11 rebounds, and Will Johnson 12 points and six rebounds for South (7-1, 6-1 MAC Red). North is 4-5, 3-4.

Hamtramck 76, Ecorse 47: Amari Allen scored 24 for Hamtramck (6-1, 4-0 Michigan Metro). Kenneth Morris Jr. had 21 and Dakario Valentine 10 points and 11 rebounds for Ecorse (7-3, 2-3).

Macomb Dakota 55, Utica Ford 43: Joshua Hines scored 18 and Tymias Williams had 12 points,13 rebounds and five blocks for Dakota (6-1). Brandon Thomas scored 17 for Ford (0-6).

New Haven 39, Sterling Heights Stevenson 38: Brent Wiles had 14 points and 10 rebounds for New Haven (4-4, 3-4 MAC White). Justin James scored 16 for Stevenson (4-2, 4-1 MAC Red).

South Lyon 56, Walled Lake Northern 51: Lucas Doti had 17 points, Quinn Fracassi 16 and Max Peters 10 for South Lyon (6-2, 4-1 Lakes Valley). Jesse Lawson Jr. scored 19 and Kevyn Robertson had 10 rebounds for Walled Northern (5-2, 4-2).

Troy 61, Southfield A&T 49: Brody Parker scored 27 and Ethan Emerzian 13 for Troy (4-1, 3-1 OAA White). Caleb Banks had 18 and Jaylon Mack 11 for A&T (4-6, 2-4).

Warren Fitzgerald 61, Warren Cousino 25: Trey West scored 15 and Brighton Gavin 12 for Fitzgerald (6-3, 5-2 MAC). Cousino is 0-6.

Waterford Kettering 43, Walled Lake Western 42 (OT): Bennie Crenshaw scored 22 for Kettering (6-4, 2-3 LVC). Western is 1-8, 0-4.

Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Detroit PSL

Detroit East English 61, Detroit Central 31

Detroit Henry Ford 46, Detroit Cody 36

Detroit Mumford 72, Detroit Western 67

Huron

Carleton Airport 55, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 54

KLAA

Canton 56, Novi 38

Livonia Stevenson 60, Dearborn 55

MAC

Madison Heights Madison 55, Port Huron 47

Marysville at St. Clair Shores Lakeview 69, Marysville 68 (OT)

Roseville 38, Romeo 32

Warren Woods Tower 60, Utica 57

OAA

Rochester Adams 59, Birmingham Groves 49

Lake Orion 41, Berkley 38

Troy 61, Southfield A&T 49

Southeastern

Monroe 56, Temperance Bedford 48

Saline 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 39

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 73, Canton Prep 21

Clarkston Everest 62, Burton Bendle 39

Royal Oak 54, Ferndale University 44

Troy Athens 66, Detroit Voyageur 45

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 51, Southfield Christian 27

Girls Basketball

Catholic League

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46, Allen Park Cabrini 29

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 31, Ann Arbor Greenhills 30

Macomb Lutheran North 35, Warren Regina 20

Charter

Romulus Summit 54, Detroit Voyageur 6

KLAA

Belleville 53, Dearborn Fordson 45

Dearborn 54, Livonia Stevenson 35

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 43, White Lake Lakeland 39

Walled Lake Western 46, Waterford Kettering 38

Michigan Metro

Ecorse at Hamtramck, 5:30

OAA

Farmington 55, Birmingham Seaholm 48

Southeastern

Saline 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 26

Others

Detroit Renaissance 57, Birmingham Marian 46

Farmington Hills Mercy 67, Adrian Lenawee 51

Genesee Christian 60, Clarkston Everest 31

Dearborn Divine Child 41, Flat Rock 38

dgoricki@detroitnews.com

News staff contributed.