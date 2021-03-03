Eastpointe four-star receiver Tay'Shawn Trent picks Michigan

Eastpointe four-star receiver Tay’Shawn Trent announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be playing his college football at Michigan.

Trent used his size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and speed to have an outstanding season, grabbing 32 passes for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns to help Eastpointe reach the Division 3 district final, leading head coach Al Demps to say: “Tay’shawn is a four-star wide receiver that lived up to the billing. Teams double- and triple-teamed him, and he still found a way to make plays.”

Trent is the No. 40 receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state. He's ranked No. 281 nationally, according to the composite.

Trent, who will be among The News top 10 players for the 2022 class, had 15 offers, including national powers in Cincinnati and Indiana, along with Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Louisville.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com