Rozier, Roper help St. Mary's hold on to defeat Detroit King in showdown, 59-55

Orchard Lake – Detroit King was the third highly-ranked team in as many weeks to enter Orchard Lake St. Mary’s gym to face the No. 1 team in the state, only to leave with a loss.

St. Mary’s defeated Grand Blanc and Ty Rodgers two weeks ago and Javier Whitaker and Hamtramck last week.

This time around it was King – 6-1 and ranked No. 6 in The News Super 20 poll – that came in with the mission of knocking St. Mary’s from its throne, but again St. Mary’s had other things in mind, coming away with a 59-55 victory Wednesday to push its record to 7-0.

St. Mary’s 5-foot-9 junior point guard Kareem Rozier played just three days after his grandfather passed away.

And, Rozier had one of his finest games, contributing 16 points and eight rebounds, including a free throw with four seconds left to close out the game after St. Mary’s had trouble knocking down free throws during the fourth quarter.

“This game meant a lot to me, it was a tough week coming in, found out Sunday that my granddad passed so the last two days have been real tough,” Rozier said. “My teammates have supported me, my family was here today and I just had to fight through it and finish the game. It was very emotional tonight, but I’m happy.”

As expected the showdown was highly contested with seven lead changes in the first half and St. Mary’s entering halftime with a 32-30 lead.

The teams shot the ball well in the opening half with each making 12-of-22 shots and St. Mary’s connecting on 6-of-11 3-pointers and King, 5-of-11 from long range.

No doubt the teams sent out the starts with King showcasing 6-foot-2 junior point guard Chansey Willis (28 points) and 6-4 senior Omar Zeigler (13 points) and St. Mary’s, 6-4 senior guard Julian Roper (18 points) who is headed to Northwestern, along with Rozier.

King coach George Ward sent out his defensive stopper Davin Walker to try and slow down Roper.

It was Walker who limited Michigan State-bound 6-6 guard Pierre Brooks to 12 points on 4-of-16 first-half shooting last Friday in King’s 69-51 win over Brooks and Douglass.

And, Walker did slow down Roper in the opening half, sticking with him and limiting him to five points on 2-of-5 shooting.

But, Roper found a way to break away early in the second half in the pivotal third quarter to give St. Mary’s a 40-32 cushion.

First, Roper found 6-8 Peter Nwoke inside for a layup, then Nwoke blocked a shot leading to a Roper transition basket, followed by a great defensive play by Roper who got into the passing lane to make a steal which led to his dunk in transition for a 38-30 lead. He also scored off a putback less than a minute later.

St. Mary’s continued to play great defense in the third and Rozier made a driving layup in the final seconds for a 46-34 lead.

“King is a very good team, they came here ready to play like we expected, and we finished the game,” Rozier said. “Running is our thing and if you let us run than we’re really efficient with that and that third quarter helped us a lot.”

Roper and Rozier would continue to make big plays in the fourth with Roper making a three-point play (basket and layup) for a 51-37 lead and Rozier knocking down a 3-pointer for a 15-point advantage (54-39) with 5:40 left.

But, King didn’t quit. Instead, Zeigler took a charge on a Roper drive with St. Mary’s leading 54-45 with 2:34 left. Willis scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get open in final seconds with St. Mary’s leading by 3 for a 3-point try.

Roper would go on to miss the front end of two 1-and-1s and Zeigler would follow with a transition layup after the first and Willis would score on a drive to the basket to pull King within 54-49 with 1:33 left after the second miss.

Roper missed a pair of free throws with 29.7 seconds left, but Walker missed a 3-pointer which would have pulled King even with seven seconds left and Rozier made that important free throw to close the game out.