Thursday's high schools: Amiah Thomas scores 19, Taylor girls edge Garden City

Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Taylor girls' basketball team held on to defeat Garden City 34-30 Thursday.

Amiah Thomas scored 19 with nine rebounds for Taylor (6-3). Jurnee Kennedy had 12 points for Garden City (5-5).

Garden City made it close when trailing 32-30 with a few minutes remaining. However, Thomas made a late basket to extend the Taylor lead.

TaNeicea Burleigh came on in the second quarter for Taylor and scored six points and Thomas scored four to end the half. Garden City led 19-15 at halftime.

“We had a great effort on the defensive side of the ball from Alyssa Williamson," Taylor coach Chad Putnam said. "She gave us good energy in the third quarter. Amiah also put up six points in the quarter. She played down in the post and worked well near the basket throughout the night, asserting herself in the game.”

It was just a one-point game entering the fourth quarter. “The final quarter was a defensive battle, back and forth, not a ton of scoring for either team,” Putnam said.

Taylor had to scratch and fight for a lead in the last several minutes and held steady to win.

“We had good ball handling, control and management of the game by Jasmine Soles," Putnam said. "She did a good job with managing the clock.”

Taylor hosts Woodhaven Brownstown on Friday night, looking for a win that would tie Woodhaven for first place in the Downriver League.

More girls basketball

►Detroit Cass Tech 65, Detroit East English 8: Desiree Jackson scored 18 and had seven steals, Precious Fields added 16 points and Maya Anderson 11 for Cass Tech (5-2, 4-0 PSL). East English is 2-3.

►Detroit Denby 52, Detroit Osborn 4: Taylor Sullivan scored 17 and added 10 rebounds for Denby (5-2, 4-0 Detroit PSL East). Osborn is 2-4, 1-4.

►Detroit Mumford 50, Detroit Collegiate 9: Ameilia Levine scored 37 and added 15 rebounds and Alexis Brown scored 10 for Mumford (1-1, 1-1 PSL). Collegiate is 0-3, 0-2.

►Detroit Southeastern 54, Detroit International 0: Erishea Chamber-Jones scored 24 and had 10 steals and Aniya Owens added 10 points for Southeastern (5-3, 3-1 Detroit PSL East). Detroit International is 0-4, 0-4.

►Riverview 60, New Boston Huron 37: Rayah Kolbusz scored 15, Elyssa Kincaid had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Paige Beaudrie added 13 points for Riverview (8-1). Sam Belair scored 13 for Huron (2-8).

Girls scores

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody 57, Detroit Central 2

Detroit King 59, Detroit Pershing 20

Huron

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 38, Milan 30

Lakes Valley

White Lake Lakeland 50, Waterford Kettering 26

Southeastern

Dexter 58, Tecumseh 27

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 54, Ann Arbor Skyline 26

Redford Thurston 58, Livonia Clarenceville 34

Boys basketball

►Allen Park Cabrini 52, Chesterfield Austin 22: David Egged scored 12, Chris Courtwright 10 and Owen Tomsic 10 for Cabrini (3-4). Ethan Fisher had nine points and Lukas Bruni eight for Austin (0-7).

►Bloomfield Hills 55, Troy 49: Noah Adamczyk scored 18 and Mason Canfield added 12 for Bloomfield Hills (6-4, 5-2 OAA White). Ethan Emerzian had 22 points and Brody Parker 14 for Troy (4-2, 3-2).

►Detroit University Prep 61, Detroit Douglass 55: Sterling Blakely scored 25, Demario Brown 18 and Tyler Lowry 12 for University Prep (5-5). Pierre Brooks scored 34 for Douglass (8-3).

►Farmington 51, Oak Park 50: Robert Davis Jr. had 19 points and Prince Jackson added 12 for Farmington (3-7, 1-6 OAA Red). Ashton Henderson scored 17 and Keon Henderson 14 for Oak Park (2-6, 2-5).

►Ferndale 59, West Bloomfield 53: Treyvon Lewis had 27 points and Cameron Reed 11 with seven steals for Ferndale (8-1, 7-0 OAA Red). Nick Smith scored 13 for West Bloomfield (3-7, 2-3).

►Grosse Pointe South 44, Roseville 38: Will Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Anthony Benard 13 points for Grosse South (8-2, 7-1 MAC Red). Roseville is 5-4, 4-4.

►Macomb Dakota 67, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 43: Joshua Hines scored 20, Tymias Williams added 15, and Ethan Mair and Tyler Boroz each had 10 for Macomb Dakota (7-1, 7-1 MAC Red). Ryan Schuster had 16 points for Chippewa Valley (6-3, 6-3).

►Madison Heights Lamphere 53, Clawson 34: Andrew Kimbrough scored 12 and eight rebounds and Brady Robinson scored 10 for Lamphere (4-4, 4-3 MAC Bronze). Alex Cordone scored 10 for Clawson (0-8).

►New Haven 57, Utica Ford II 56 (OT): Brent Wiles had 28 points with 20 rebounds, and Keyondre Gamez 13 points for New Haven (5-4, 4-3 MAC White). Brandon Saigh scored 16 and Jacob Barrett 11 for Utica Ford II (0-7, 0-5).

►Onaway 79, Central Lake 33: Jager Mix had 21 points with 14 rebounds and Kevin Pearson scored 24 for Onaway (7-3, 6-2 Ski Valley). Central Lake is 0-10, 0-8.

►Utica 57, Port Huron Northern 46: Francis Manni scored 15 with seven assists, Rory Montreuil had 15 points and Kevin Kekic 15 for Utica (4-4). Tyler Jamison scored 28 for Northern (6-2).

►Walled Lake Northern 65, Detroit Western 54: Jesse Lawson Jr. scored 17, Kevyn Robertson 12 and Johnny Archer 10 and 11 rebounds for Northern (6-2). Keajuan Andrews scored 16 for Western (1-7).

►White Lake Lakeland 47, Waterford Kettering 38: Caleb Zurek had 21 points for Lakeland (6-3, 4-1 LVC). Bennie Crenshaw scored 30 for Kettering (6-5, 2-4).

Boys scores

Catholic League

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 60, Royal Oak Shrine 41

MAC

Madison Heights Madison 51, Center Line 43

St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Warren Fitzgerald 52

OAA

Birmingham Groves 56, Southfield A&T 49

Bloomfield Hills 55, Troy 49

Lake Orion 43, Oxford 30

Pontiac 51, Auburn Hills Avondale 44

Rochester Adams 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39

Troy Athens 49, Birmingham Seaholm 35

Southeastern

Dexter 47, Tecumseh 30

Ann Arbor Huron 64, Temperance Bedford 31

Ypsilanti 52, Saline 47

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 50, Ypsilanti Arbor 38

Clarkston Everest 48, Sterling Heights Parkway 28

Livonia Clarenceville 65, Redford Thurston 60

Taylor 83, Garden City 36