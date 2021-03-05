Ty Rodgers, Grand Blanc overwhelm River Rouge 77-61

River Rouge — It’s rare when a team comes into River Rouge and runs the home team out of Lofton C. Greene Gymnasium.

But, that’s exactly what happened with Grand Blanc running out to a 36-24 halftime lead, extending it to 48-29 and going on to earn a 77-61 win Friday night.

The game showcased two outstanding players in 6-foot-6 junior forward Ty Rodgers (21 points, four dunks) for Grand Blanc and 6-8 senior forward Legend Geeter (15 points) for River Rouge.

It’s not that Grand Blanc came out playing its best basketball, nor should it after recently returning from a 10-day quarantine due to COVID-19.

Grand Blanc — 7-1 and ranked No. 12 in The News Super 20 — missed eight of its first 11 shots while No. 8 River Rouge (6-2) was knocking down 3-pointers to have an expected closely contested 13-13 game late in the opening quarter.

It was near the end of the first quarter when Grand Blanc converted three turnovers into baskets to shift momentum, including a Rodgers’ dunk.

Grand Blanc went on to score multiple transition baskets off River Rouge turnovers or long rebounds to take the 12-point halftime lead, making 13 of its final 18 shots in the half.

And, it was Grand Blanc’s 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Tmonte Boyd (17 points) who was the catalyst during the pivotal 21-11 second-quarter, scoring nine, starting with a 3-pointer for an 18-15 lead, then scoring off a putback and adding two transition baskets.

Grand Blanc opened its biggest lead of 19 points (48-29) on a Rodgers transition basket to end a 7-0 run, which included a basket by Andre Ridley off an inbounds pass, one of a few coming that way in the game for Grand Blanc.

Grand Blanc slowed the Providence-bound Geeter by getting in his way.

“We just tried to front him, just put bodies on him, make him move more, not let him get anything easy,” Rodgers said. “We started out slow and they came out hitting some threes.

"Basically, when we went into that huddle at the end of the first quarter we said, ‘Let’s pick it up or we’re not going to win this game.’ We had to pick it up, run fast and score on transition and get stops.

“We were out for 10 days, practiced the last two days. Ten days off is a lot. It felt great to get back out there, get our legs loose and get a W.”

How bad did things get for River Rouge?

Keyshawn Devlin missed a layup off a steal and Boyd responded with a transition basket for a 56-40 cushion.

River Rouge cut the deficit to 60-51 on a four-point play (3-pointer, free throw) by Zion Cooper with seven minutes left, but Rodgers answered with a reverse layup to start an 11-5 run to open a 71-56 lead with three minutes remaining.

Jalen Holly scored 15 for River Rouge, senior guard Keyshawn Devlin, 14 points and Cooper, 13.

