Lovejoy's fourth-quarter heroics help Summit Academy upset Edison for Charter League title

Detroit — Orlando Lovejoy and Romulus Summit Academy showed they are a legitimate threat to make a deep run in the Division 2 state tournament Monday night.

Summit Academy came into Detroit Edison’s gym to face Edison — 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in The News Super 20 poll — and made a statement in a 49-46 victory, pushing its record to 12-0, and earning its first ever Charter League championship.

And, Lovejoy was the catalyst.

Lovejoy, a 6-foot-1 junior guard who was originally set to play with Emoni Bates at Ypsilanti Prep Academy, had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists to set the tempo in the opening half, helping Summit Academy to a 30-20 lead.

Summit Academy led by as many as 14 (39-25) midway through the third quarter before turning the ball over against Edison’s fullcourt press and halfcourt trap.

Edison pulled even at 44 midway through the fourth on Jaylen Flaniken’s driving layup, but then Lovejoy took over.

Lovejoy scored on a runner in the lane for a 46-44 lead with 2:30 left, then stole the ball and scored in transition for a 48-44 cushion, getting yet another steal on the following possession.

Edison made things interesting when Dave Hughes scored off a dunk (48-46), but Flaniken missed a heavily contested inside shot with 21.8 seconds left and Edison missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with five seconds remaining.

Lovejoy then made a free throw with 4.3 seconds left, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

“My teammates call me Superman because I save the day,” said Lovejoy who was held scoreless in the third quarter before his fourth-quarter heroics. “At the end of the game they don’t look to Coach, they say 'Orlando it’s your time,' and I make the plays for them to trust me.”

Jamel Johnson scored 13 for Summit Academy, including three 3-pointers.

Hughes had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Edison which also received 13 from Bryce Eaton, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth.

Summit Academy got its running game going, consistently scoring in transition after making three 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

And, Edison didn’t help itself, struggling in the first half by shooting 33 percent (8-of-24) while turning the ball over 13 times.

Edison had a terrible second quarter, eight turnovers — all in the halfcourt set — including two moving screens and a double dribble. It also missed multiple layups, including a breakaway in transition.

It was more of the same in the third, but Summit Academy was getting offensive rebounds in addition to transition baskets while Edison made three more turnovers, one leading to a transition basket by James Wright for a 39-25 lead with 4:30 left in the quarter.

