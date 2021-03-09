Whitehorn returns to lineup, helps top-ranked Edison dominate No. 2 West Bloomfield, 69-41

West Bloomfield – Detroit Edison four-star junior Ruby Whitehorn couldn’t wait to get back on the court again after missing two games with a concussion.

And, it showed.

Whitehorn, a 6-foot guard/forward, scored eight, making two 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help Edison – 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 poll – set the tempo, jumping out to a 24-6 lead over No. 2 West Bloomfield Tuesday night.

And, Edison led the rest of the way, opening up a 20-point (37-17) halftime lead with Whitehorn scoring 10 more, and going on for a 69-41 victory.

Whitehorn finished with 24 points with Michigan State-bound point guard Damiya Hagemann scoring 26, making four 3-pointers.

“I had to sit out for two games since I had a concussion, so I was really excited and eager to get out there,” said Whitehorn who missed Edison’s overtime win over Farmington Hills Mercy. “I suffered the concussion in the Renaissance game, missed the games against Mercy and Cass Tech. Really, it was the first time I played in two weeks and I was just so excited to be playing again, just wanted to do my best.”

And, obviously, Whitehorn did.

It was the second time this season that Edison defeated West Bloomfield, coming away with a 62-53 win on Feb. 23.

Hagemann, the frontrunner to win Miss Basketball, was the catalyst, scoring 10 in the opening quarter, including two 3-pointers, then scoring 10 more in the third, including another two 3-pointers.

Hagemann also displayed her outstanding playmaking ability, including a no-look pass to Whitehorn for a layup and 66-37 cushion with just under four minutes remaining.

“Last time we played them we got up on them just like tonight, and Coach (Monique) Brown told us to stay focused this time and not fold since we only won by nine last time, so this was a statement for us today,” Hagemann said.

“I wasn’t as focused in warmups the last time we played them, probably my worst game of the season, so I knew I had to really be focused this game and get us going.”

Edison used its quickness and was aggressive defensively from the opening tip to cause problems for West Bloomfield, never letting it get comfortable in the halfcourt set.

Sydney Hendrix scored 17 and Logan Lewis 12 for West Bloomfield (8-3) which is having a tough week, losing on a last second shot to No. 11 Harper Woods Chandler Park Monday night, 79-78.

Edison will continue its challenging schedule Thursday when it plays host to No. 15 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep before playing at No. 5 East Grand Rapids Saturday.