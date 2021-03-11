Thursday's high schools: Boyd's buzzer-beater gives Farmington the edge over West Bloomfield

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Sophomore Christopher Boyd Jr. sank a basket with one second left as Farmington defeated West Bloomfield 70-68 Thursday at Farmington High School.

With a few seconds remaining, Boyd corralled a missed jumper by junior Robert Davis Jr. before floating the winning bucket with the game tied 68-68 to lead Farmington (4-9, 2-6 OAA Red) over West Bloomfield (4-8, 2-6).

The contest was deadlocked 35-35 at the half, and Farmington head coach Terrence Porter said it was a battle throughout.

“It was a very competitive game from start to finish,” Porter said.

More:North Farmington's suffocating defense spoils Ferndale celebration plans

Farmington's ability to shoot from the field and improve ball security led to the victory.

“We did a better job of taking care of the basketball," Porter said. "We were able to shoot a lot better, too."

Farmington shot 75% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

Robert Davis Jr. (30 points), sophomore Prince Jackson (17 points), and junior Tyronne Vass II (9 points) led the way for Farmington.

Porter said Jackson, Davis, and Vass II have been at the forefront scoring, but their team mentality allowed them to succeed.

“Others guys got involved, and it made it easier for them," the coach said. "It was a total team effort.”

More boys basketball

►Austin Catholic 45, Faithway Christian 39: William Weingartz scored 13 and Trecetan Cadelina 13 for Austin Catholic (2-7). Jeremy Boillat scored 20 for Faithway (1-7).

►Dearborn Heights Robichaud 47, Redford Union 38: Dior Brown scored 20 and Keon Moore 10 for Robichaud (6-3). Braylon Allison scored 17 and Malik O’Neal 10 for Redford (6-2).

►Linden 64, Troy 52: Blake Lund scored 18 and Eli Beil 13 for Linden (8-3). Ethan Emerzian scored 21 and Brody Parker 15 for Troy (5-4).

►Okemos 57, Grand Ledge 49: Hudson Grienke scored 18 and Will Young 14 for Okemos (2-4, 1-4 CAAC Blue). David Rivera scored 24 and Isaiah Bailey 10 for Grand Ledge (3-4, 2-4).

Boys scores

Catholic League

Clarkston Everest 43, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 36

U-D Jesuit 66, Warren De La Salle 64 (2OT)

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Ferndale University 47

Birmingham Seaholm 52, Berkley 42

Clarkston 44, Oak Park 41

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Birmingham Groves 47

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Skyline 50, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37

Ann Arbor Huron 63, Monroe 33

Ypsilanti Lincoln 55, Saline 48

Ypsilanti 66, Temperance Bedford 55

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48, Redford Union 36

Redford Thurston 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 34

Others

Canton Prep 52, Allen Park Cabrini 50 (OT)

Dearborn Advanced 42, Detroit Cristo Rey 24

Detroit Cass Tech 33, Lake Orion 31

Linden 64, Troy 52

Girls basketball

►Detroit Denby 69, Detroit International 1: Iyana Love scored 20 and seven steals, Taylor Sullivan 17 and seven rebounds, and Amanda Stewart 13, 11 assists, and 10 steals for Denby (7-3, 6-0 PSL East).

►Grosse Pointe North 59, Macomb Dakota 36: Annabel Ayrault scored 17, Maddie Kohler 12, and Natalie Babcock 11 for North (10-2, 9-1 MAC Red). Ella Burger scored 16 for Dakota (2-10, 0-10).

►Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43, Grosse Ile 30: Isabelle Alston scored 18 and Caroline Roecker 13 for SMCC (7-5). Natalee Kirk scored 10 for Grosse Ile (5-9).

►Roseville 37, Warren Woods Tower 33: Olivia Vanderham scored 14 and Gracie Magee 10 for Roseville (4-3). Warren Woods Tower is 3-7.

►Plymouth Christian 59, Whitmore Lake 17: Anna Fernandez scored 31 and Ariela Bobok had 14 points and nine rebounds for Plymouth (9-2). Whitmore is 3-6.

►Riverview 65, Carlton Airport 24: Rayah Kolbusz scored 16, Paige Beaudry 15, and Kylie Skidmore 13 and nine rebounds for Riverview (11-1). Carlton is 4-6.

►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 69, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 37: Tricia Sankiewicz scored 25 and Kayla Austin had 13 and 11 assists for Lakeview (11-1, 9-1 MAC Blue). Rylee Thomas scored 11 for L’Anse Creuse (5-5, 4-5).

Girls scores

Catholic League

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 51, Ann Arbor Greenhills 47

Dearborn Divine Child 48, Macomb Lutheran North 33

Detroit PSL

Detroit East English 40, Detroit Pershing 31

Detroit Denby 69, Detroit International Academy 1

Detroit Mumford 49, Detroit Central 18

Detroit King 43, Detroit Osborn 29

Huron

Milan 47, New Boston Huron 33

MAC

Warren Cousino 40, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 39

Eastpointe 47, Warren Lincoln 30

Marine City 44, Sterling Heights 20

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 56, Romeo 54

New Haven 52, Clinton Township Clintondale 11

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 32

Utica Ford 37, Utica 32

OAA

Berkley 36, Birmingham Seaholm 34

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Skyline 50, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37

Monroe 44, Ann Arbor Huron 34

Saline 62, Ypsilanti Lincoln 25

Temperance Bedford 56, Ypsilanti 24

Western Wayne

Redford Thurston 54, Melvindale 35

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 56, Garden City 23

Others

Allen Park Cabrini 49, Canton Prep 36

Detroit Country Day 36, Warren Regina 26