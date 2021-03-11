North Farmington's suffocating defense spoils Ferndale celebration plans

Ferndale — North Farmington spoiled Ferndale’s party Thursday night, showing patience with the ball and playing outstanding defense to earn a 39-35 win to pull within a game of Ferndale in the race for the OAA Red title with a week remaining.

That’s right, Ferndale (8-3, 7-1) — ranked No. 10 in The News Super 20 — entered needing a win to end Clarkston’s run of 14 straight OAA Red championships.

But, it didn’t happen. Ball State-bound 6-foot-9 Basheer Jihad had a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds), blocking multiple shots and deflecting

others while helping No. 19 North Farmington limit Ferndale to 35 percent shooting.

In fact, North Farmington (7-2, 6-2) held Ferndale to 25 percent shooting (5-of-20) in the first half while building a 22-12 halftime lead.

So, what happened between Thursday night and Ferndale’s 60-55 win over North Farmington back on Feb. 26?

“I think we’ve grown up, I think our young kids are starting to be varsity players now and I think our seniors are realizing we have a week left and it’s been a weird year, it’s hard to imagine we only have a week left when we’ve only played five weeks,” North Farmington coach Todd Negoshian said.

“We really communicated. I felt our leadership was through the roof tonight and I thought our communication was big for us tonight on the floor, so we knew where people were at all times. This was the best we’ve played defensively. We knew with the masks on that we had to communicate better.”

Ferndale 6-5 junior guard Trey Lewis who scored 50 in a win over Detroit Douglass earlier this season, looked like he was well on his way to another big night, scoring nine in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer.

North Farmington’s zone then slowed Lewis and his 6-2 junior backcourt mate Jason Drake the rest of the way.

Lewis scored 15 on 6 of 14 shooting (3-of-8 on 3s) with Drake limited to six points on 1 of 6 shots, missing a baseline jumper with 13.2 seconds left and trailing 37-35.

Lewis was limited to one shot during the second quarter. He scored six second-half points, making a 3-pointer in the third quarter and another 3 in the fourth.

“They have some kids who just make plays and you can do anything you want and they are just athletic and talented with how they can do things,” said Negoshian of trying to stop Lewis and Drake, along with 6-7 senior Jack Kennedy, who had a tough battle inside with Jihad.

“We just made sure we communicated and tried to stay in front of people the best we could. If they got downhill on us, we were going to be in trouble and that was our big key tonight.”

North Farmington was aided by their quick backcourt, including 6-4 senior guard Deon Hayes who scored nine, including both ends of a 1-and-1 for a 39-35 lead with 12 seconds remaining, then getting a steal seconds later.

