Wednesday's high schools: Waterford Kettering goes long distance to beat rival Mott, ends 9-game skid

Waterford Kettering snapped a nine-game losing streak against top rival Waterford Mott on Wednesday night, winning 48-44 behind a season-high 10 3-pointers as a team.

Bennie Crenshaw scored 17 and Trevor Donohue and Darek Zelinski each added 10 for Kettering (7-6, 3-4 Lakes Valley) to climb out of a nine-point deficit in the third quarter. D.J. Warren had 15 points and Juan Cludeyo 10 for Mott (8-6, 3-4).

“Our guys didn’t give up, we kept fighting,” head coach Michael Marek said. “They just believe. They believe in each other, they believe in what we’re preaching, and they just never gave up.”

Kettering sealed the game with a minute left on a give-and-go that allowed Crenshaw to score at the rim, draw a foul, and take a 4-point lead after hitting a free throw to seal the fate.

“He was the focal point of Mott,” Marek said of Crenshaw.

“They threw a lot of double teams at him, tried to get him off the ball a little bit.”

While Marek “would love to take credit” for the play that sealed Kettering’s first win over Mott during his tenure, he said that wouldn’t be true.

“I didn’t draw it up,” Marek said. “They doubled Bennie, so Trevor’s man cut left, he hit Trevor, who was strong-side in the corner, and Bennie cut to the basket. … Bennie goes into him, draws the contact, gets him in the body ...and that put us up four. We just didn’t look back.”

Donohue’s play in the final minutes wasn’t the only thing that made him effective on the night. He hit a number of big 3s and was a menace in the paint, even when he wasn’t able to pull down the board, Marek said.

“There’s times that he was boxing out and not even getting the rebound, he just wasn’t letting his guy get it,” Marek said. “More than just the scoring, he did the hard-working things to help us win.”

Chris Samford also hit a pair of clutch 3s in the fourth quarter.

More boys basketball

►Center Line 56, Clinton Township Clintondale 21: Ahmaryon Rice scored 23 and Kobe Holiday 10 for Center Line (6-4). Clintondale is 2-5.

►Detroit CMA 57, Detroit Osborn 17: Jeremiah Douglas scored 20 and Jeremiah Henderson 15 for CMA (7-3). Osborn is 1-9.

►Hamtramck 70, Taylor Trillium 42: Javier Whitaker scored 19, Herschel Marion 11 and 10 assists and 10 rebounds and Amari Allen 11 points for Hamtramck (12-2). Juan Fishburn scored 11 for Trillium (8-3).

►Macomb Dakota 53, Roseville 47: Joshua Hines scored 19 and added 12 rebounds and Tymias Williams had 13 points for Dakota (8-1). Jason Hunter scored 19 for Roseville (6-6).

►Onaway 66, Fife Lake Forest Area 58: Jager Micks had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Onaway (9-3, 5-3 Ski Valley). Forest Area is 5-7, 5-3.

►Warren Fitzgerald 74, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 56: Isaiah Sewell had 22 points and Brighton Gavin 12 for Fitzgerald (8-4). L’anse Creuse is 4-3.

Boys scores

Blue Water Area

Almont 64, Imlay City 20

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini at Waterford Lakes, 6

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 67, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52

Clarkston Everest 71, Detroit Cristo Rey 55

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 57, Ann Arbor Greenhills 40

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Detroit Catholic Central

Riverview Gabriel Richard 67, Royal Oak Shrine 43

Charter

Southfield Bradford 68, Detroit Public Safety 43

Warren Collegiate 72, Detroit Community 53

Detroit PSL

Detroit Western 88, Detroit Douglass 71

Downriver

Lincoln Park 68, Trenton 63

Southgate Anderson 64, Gibraltar Carlson 62 (OT)

Taylor 72, Wyandotte 71

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 62, South Lyon 57

Walled Lake Central 43, Walled Lake Western 34

MAC

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Utica Ford 31

Marysville 51, Madison Heights Lamphere 40

Port Huron Northern 64, Warren Woods Tower 57

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 65, Utica 35

St. Clair Shores South Lake 67, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 47

Utica Eisenhower 72, New Haven 53

Warren Lincoln 67, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 47

Michigan Metro

River Rouge 70, Detroit University Prep 48

Others

Dearborn 43, Dearborn Fordson 39

Harper Woods Chandler Park 71, Redford Westfield 33

Girls basketball

►Farmington Hills Mercy 37, Warren Regina 11: Jill Smith scored 13 for Mercy (9-3, 4-1 Catholic League). Regina is 1-6, 0-5.

►Hamtramck 44, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 27: Anyisa Lewis scored 22 for Hamtramck (8-3). Robichaud is 1-7.

►Milan 57, Grosse Ile 54: Sydney Aunins scored 22 and Sophia Kirk added20 for Milan (7-7, 6-5 Huron). Natalie Christnagel had 17 points and Ashlyn Weatherly 16 for Grosse Ile (5-8, 5-6).

►Oak Park 49, Detroit Denby 39: Oak Park is 4-2. Iyana Love scored 15 and 10 rebounds, Amanda Stewart scored 17 and had four steals and Breshay Halley had 11 rebounds for Denby (5-3).

►Taylor 30, Wyandotte Roosevelt 20: TaNeicea Burleigh scored 15 for Taylor (8-4, 7-4 Downriver). Elisia Gonzalez scored six for Roosevelt (6-6, 6-6).

Girls scores

Blue Water Area

Imlay City 52, Almont 31

Catholic League

Birmingham Marian 44, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 27

Clawson 47, Clarkston Everest 39

Riverview Gabriel Richard 47, Allen Park Cabrini 40

Wixom St. Catherine 49, Royal Oak Shrine 35

Charter

Mount Clemens at Detroit Community, 5:30

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 52, Southgate Anderson 26

Trenton 54, Lincoln Park 43

Woodhaven 35, Edsel Ford 20

Huron

Milan 57, Grosse Ile 54

Lakes Valley

Milford 24, White Lake Lakeland 19

South Lyon East 43, South Lyon 25

Walled Lake Central 44, Walled Lake Western 8

Michigan Metro

Ecorse 74, Taylor Prep 29

Others

Detroit Edison 59, Warren Collegiate 6

Harper Woods Chandler Park 104, Romulus Summit Academy North 36

Redford Westfield 65, Clarkston 63