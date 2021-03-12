Friday's high schools: Hamtramck stifles River Rouge, extends win streak to seven

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Amari Allen and a strong defensive effort kept Hamtramck’s winning streak alive as it beat River Rouge, 48-38, in a Metro Athletic Conference showdown at Hamtramck Friday night.

Hamtramck entered the game on a six-game winning streak and was already 1-0 against River Rouge this season, but this contest was far different from their 62-56 meeting on Feb. 19.

Hamtramck (12-2, 6-1) was led by sophomore guard Allen (15 points) and senior guard Javier Whitaker (11).

Legend Geeter led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate senior guard Keyshawn Devlin added 11 for Rouge.

Hamtramck head coach Dennis Foster Jr. said he emphasized to his team the importance of a defensive mentality.

“That’s our philosophy. Offense wins games and defense wins championships,” Foster said.

Hamtramck’s full-court press intimidated Rouge’s offense early on as River Rouge found it impossible to create a shot. Rouge was forced to take errant shots, which resulted in a four-point first quarter as Hamtramck led 14-4.

Hamtramck showed no signs of slowing down defensively in the second quarter as it surrendered just eight points to the Rouge offense.

Senior guard DeOvion Price and Devlin drilled a 3-pointer each to keep Rouge within striking distance as Hamtramck led 24-12 at the half.

After an early scoring drought, Allen electrified the Hamtramck crowd with two straight steals and five points to rejuvenate the offense.

Allen, the youngest player in the starting rotation, was given high praise by his head coach after his performance.

“Amari does a lot for us. To be so young, intelligent, and poised is just great for us,” Foster Jr.

Another strong defensive quarter held Rouge (8-3, 4-2) to just nine points in the third as Hamtramck led 34-21 going into the fourth.

With four minutes left in the fourth and down by 13, Rouge began to continuously send Hamtramck to the line in hopes of a missed free throw. With little success in the first half from the charity stripe, Hamtramck made the necessary baskets to secure the victory.

Senior guard James Clay led the offense through the second half with seven points, and coach Foster said he’s an important piece to the team’s success.

“James Clay is the heart and soul of our basketball team. He does everything whether it’s check a four or a five, and he’s going to do it,” Foster Jr. said.

More boys basketball

►Detroit Community 71, Westfield Academy 35: Robert Nealy scored 26, Lovenia Spivey 12 with 15 rebounds, and Craig Johnson 11 for Community (5-5). Westfield is 2-8.

►Detroit Douglass 71, Detroit Denby 68: Pierre Brooks II had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Javantae Randle 12 and 12, and Alexander Wiltz scored 12 for Douglass (10-4, 8-1 PSL East). Anthony Harris had 29 points for Denby (5-8, 5-3).

►Macomb Dakota 72, Utica Eisenhower 63: Joshua Hines had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Tymias Williams 22 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks and four steals for Dakota (9-1, 9-1 MAC Red/White). Jackson McHale scored 15 for Eisenhower (5-6, 5-5).

►Taylor Trillium Academy 68, Burton Bentley 27: Derrell Woods Jr. scored 16 with 15 rebounds, Elijahjuan Fishburn scored 16 and Damaryon Fishburn 15 for Taylor Trillium (9-2). Bentley is 1-9.

►Walled Lake Northern 55, Walled Lake Western 24: Johnny Archer had 14 points and Carter Polan 13 for Walled Northern (7-3, 5-2 Lakes Valley). Eric Dean scored seven for Walled Western (2-12, 0-7).

Boys scores

Blue Water Area

Almont 58, North Branch 44

Croswell-Lexington 69, Algonac 15

Catholic League

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 72, Waterford Lakes 33

Macomb Lutheran North 63, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 37

Detroit PSL

Detroit East English 84, Detroit Davis 27

Flint Metro

Corunna 65, Ortonville Brandon 58

Huron

Riverview 61, Carleton Airport 52

KLAA

Belleville 47, Dearborn 34

Dearborn Fordson 67, Livonia Churchill 48

Howell 54, Salem 41

Northville 56, Plymouth 23

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Central 48, White Lake Lakeland 45

MAC

Grosse Pointe North 59, Roseville 54

Clinton Township Clintondale 61, Hazel Park 37

Macomb Dakota 72, Utica Eisenhower 63

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51, St. Clair 44

Port Huron Northern 58, Warren Fitzgerald 40

Warren Lincoln 64, Center Line 55

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 65, Warren Mott 57

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep 57, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 43

OAA

Troy Athens 68, Royal Oak 46

Southeastern

Chelsea 45, Pinckney 35

Dexter 56, Tecumseh 38

Others

Dearborn Advanced 60, Detroit Cody 49

Detroit Henry Ford 80, West Bloomfield 77

Madison Heights Madison 54, Detroit Country Day 44

Taylor Trillium 68, Burton Bentley 27

Yale 58, Sterling Heights Stevenson 33



Girls basketball

►Detroit Cass Tech 54, Birmingham Marian 34: Precious Fields scored 18, Maya Anderson 12 and Taylor Williams eight for Cass Tech (9-2). Birmingham Marian is 9-4.

►Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Royal Oak Shrine 23: Maddie Kenney and Ellie Tisko each scored 10 for Farmington Mercy (10-3). Bridget Murray had nine for Shrine (8-5).

►Hartland 47, Novi 29: Lillee Gustafson had 13 points and 19 rebounds and Gracey Metz scored 13 for Hartland (13-0). Samantha Mayday scored nine for Novi (1-12).

►Livonia Franklin 51, Westland John Glenn 35: Erin Young scored 19 and Kalin Bates 17 for Franklin (4-8). Taylor Watkins-Johnson scored 11 for John Glenn (5-7).

►Taylor 46, Southgate Anderson 35: TaNeicea Burleigh scored 17 and Amiah Thomas 13 for Taylor (9-4, 8-4 Downriver). Saith Plummer scored nine for Anderson (0-14, 0-12).

Girls scores

Blue Water Area

North Branch 43, Almont 33

Catholic League

Dearborn Divine Child 48, Wixom St. Catherine 37

Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Royal Oak Shrine 23

Charter

Romulus Summit North 2, Mount Clemens 0 (Forfeit)

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 56, Lincoln Park 54

Trenton 57, Woodhaven 31

Wyandotte 40, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29

Flint Metro

Corunna 56, Ortonville Brandon 55 (OT)

KLAA

Brighton 54, Canton 31

Hartland 47, Novi 29

Livonia Franklin 51, Westland Glenn 35

Plymouth 52, Northville 43

Wayne Memorial 66, Livonia Stevenson 56

Lakes Valley

Milford 34, Waterford Mott 8

Walled Lake Central 29, White Lake Lakeland 25

Walled Lake Northern 66, Walled Lake Western 22

OAA

Bloomfield Hills 54, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32

Clarkston 70, Southfield A&T 57

Lake Orion 56, Auburn Hills Avondale 33

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Troy 43

Royal Oak 39, North Farmington 19

West Bloomfield 55, Birmingham Groves 41

Southeastern

Dexter 37, Tecumseh 24

Others

DeWitt 54, Pontiac Notre Dame 30

Redford Thurston 55, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 43

Warren Collegiate 32, Dearborn Advanced 31

Jonathan Szczepaniak is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.