Monday's high schools: Taylor Trillium beats Harper Woods, closes in on division title

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Taylor Trillium Academy defeated Harper Woods 55-52 Monday night, getting one step closer to earning its first division title.

The Fishburn brothers came through yet again for Trillium, as younger brother Damaryon had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while older sibling Elijahjuan had 14.

Trillium assistant coach Craig Ford said the brothers have been playing well all season, with Elijahjuan being their best player.

“Those are the two guys who help carry us at the end of games, Damaryon’s a big offensive threat, Eli’s a great 2-way player, they play really well together,” Ford said.

It was senior night for Harper Woods and they kept pace with Trillium through the first half, not allowing it to pull away.

Harper Woods made a big push in the third quarter, using a full-court press to create a 9-0 run and pull within a point with three minutes left, forcing Trillium to call timeout and regroup.

“They had confidence to compete, they were a gritty team, it was a really physical game, the refs were letting guys play,” Ford said.

The fourth quarter was when the brothers made their impact, as the 6-foot-5, 150-pound sophomore scored on three straight possessions to give Trillium a 47-40 lead. Then, senior Elijahjuan made a big 3-pointer to seal the victory for Trillium.

Even though his team isn’t as deep as it was last year, Ford believes that it can still win the district title with a more potent and experienced roster.

“We can make a deep run this year, we can beat anyone, and we’re looking forward to the challenge and competing,” Ford said.

Derrell Woods Jr. scored 13 for Trillium.

Taylor Trillium is 10-2 and will play Warren Michigan Math & Science on Tuesday. Harper Woods falls to 3-9 and plays River Rouge on Wednesday.

More boys basketball

Austin Catholic 34, Landmark Academy 31: Ethan Fisher scored eight and had seven rebounds for Austin Catholic (3-7). Garrett Cartier scored 14 for Landmark (2-8).

Southfield A&T 54, Troy 50: Anthony Davis scored 12 and Jaylan Mack 12 for Southfield (4-8, 2-5). Brody Parker scored 16 and Ethan Emerzian 15 for Troy (5-6, 4-4).

Girls basketball

Detroit Denby 61, Detroit Central 16: Taylor Sullivan scored 31 and had 10 rebounds, and Breshay Holley had 10 and 10 for Denby (8-3, 7-0 PSL East). Central is 1-5.

Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Eastpointe 14: Kate Robinson scored 14 and Nydia Shumate 10 for Lamphere (9-2). Eastpointe is 7-3.

Plymouth 44, Livonia Stevenson 38: Ella Riley scored 18 and Kyra Brandon 10 for Plymouth (9-7). Aubrie Ickes had 10 for Stevenson (5-10).

Riverview 55, Monroe St. Mary’s 37: Elyssa Kincaid scored 19 and Rayah Kolbusz 18 for Riverview (12-2). Isabelle Alston scored 14 for St. Mary’s (7-6).

Royal Oak 55, Chippewa Valley 27: Sarah Soraghan scored 17 for Royal Oak (8-5). Emily Dixon scored 11 for Chippewa (5-9).

Boys basketball scores

Blue Water Area

Armada 69, Almont 48

Downriver

Allen Park 50, Trenton 39

Hamtramck 71, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 32

Taylor Trillium 55, Harper Woods 52

OAA

Southfield A&T 54, Troy 50

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Huron 66, Temperance Bedford 37

Girls basketball scores

Blue Water Area

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Riverview Gabriel Richard 31

Royal Oak Shrine 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 44

Waterford Lakes 65, Ann Arbor Greenhills 17

Huron

Flat Rock 58, Carleton Airport 42

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 55, Riverview 37

New Boston Huron 38, Grosse Ile 24

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 55, Waterford Mott 20

MAC

Fraser 27, Roseville 15

Marysville 36, St. Clair 30

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 49, Sterling Heights 36

Warren Cousino 46, Warren Mott 22

OAA

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Birmingham Seaholm 24

North Farmington 46, Oak Park 32

Southeastern

Monroe 51, Ypsilanti 41

Temperance Bedford 38, Ann Arbor Huron 27

Others

Harper Woods Chandler Park 55, Parma Western 43

Pontiac Notre Dame 50, Auburn Hills Avondale 40

Royal Oak 55, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 27

Kameron Goodwill is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.