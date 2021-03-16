Brother Rice defeats De La Salle to punch first ticket to Catholic League final since '99

Warren – Sophomore guard Henry Garrity made several big plays during the fourth quarter Tuesday night to lead Birmingham Brother Rice to a 58-56 win over Warren DeLaSalle in a Catholic League semifinal game.

“1999 was the last time Brother Rice has been to the Catholic League final so this is a big deal for our program,” said third-year Brother Rice coach Rick Palmer. “We’re so excited to be playing. We didn’t win it in ’99 either so I don’t know the last time Brother Rice won it.

“It’s Revenge Tour week. De La Salle and U-of-D both beat us up pretty good the first time we played them, and we think we’re a lot better team (than first time around).”

Brother Rice (6-3) will play the winner of the other semifinal between No. 3 U-D Jesuit and Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard Friday night at Detroit Catholic Central.

De La Salle defeated Brother Rice 59-42 back on Feb. 13 and Brother Rice then lost to U-D Jesuit 85-56 three days later.

Garrity, the son of former Notre Dame player Pat Garrity, also a former Pistons assistant general manager, scored off a runner from the left baseline to pull Brother Rice within 50-47 with 4:50 left.

Garrity then knocked down a 3-pointer to pull his team even at 52 with 3:25 left and took a charge on a driving Trishton Nichols with 1:33 left and Brother Rice leading 54-52.

After Linden Holder’s driving layup gave De La Salle a 50-45 lead with 5:30 remaining, the Pilots didn’t make another field goal until Holder’s drive within 20 seconds left.

Brother Rice forced four turnovers during the 5-minute, 10-second stretch.

“We came out a little slow, but once we knocked the rust off we were good and in the fourth quarter it was just about me getting in my rhythm,” Garrity said. “The runner is something I work on and the 3s I shoot every day so it was great to see it pay off. On that charge, they were on the fast break and I had to get back, I’m glad I was able to set my feet. It was a big play.”

Things didn’t look good early on for Brother Rice, showing signs of the layoff. Its last game was a 74-50 win over Detroit Renaissance on March 2.

De La Salle – 8-3 and ranked No. 12 in The News Super 20 poll – jumped out to a 9-1 lead, getting steals off the press and scoring layups, along with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Triston Nichols.

De La Salle extended the lead to 20-9 late in the opening quarter on Nino Smith’s driving layup.

But, Brother Rice shook off the shaky start and started getting the ball inside to 6-foot-5 sophomore Xavier Thomas and 6-5 freshman Keith Gilmore to take a 29-28 halftime lead.

Brother Rice blanked De La Salle senior guard Linden Holder in the first half. Holder, who averages 19.5 points, was coming off of consecutive 30-point outings in a 66-64 double-overtime loss to U-D Jesuit and a 72-68 win over Detroit Edison.

Smith scored 13 points with 10 coming in the opening quarter. Junior guard Caleb Reese scored 15, 11 coming in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

Holder scored 16, scoring 10 of De La Salle's 12 fourth-quarter points.

Thomas had 15 points, making 9-of-11 free throws while sophomore point guard Johnathan Blackwell scored 14; Gilmore, 10 points and 6-6 sophomore Curtis Williams, who has offers from Alabama and Maryland, nine points, all on 3-pointers.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's out due to COVID precautions

No. 1 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s didn’t get the chance to defend its Catholic League title due to being quarantined. St. Mary’s ended U-D Jesuit’s run of seven straight league titles last season.

“We are just quarantined right now,” St. Mary’s coach Todd Covert said Tuesday morning. “CC had four cases when we played them last Wednesday. We don’t have any cases, but because of CC’s situation we thought it was just best for us and future opponents that we just monitor our situation.

“We’re disappointed that we couldn’t play in the Catholic League tournament, but I think it’s just best for everybody because of the CC situation. We technically should be under quarantine and just hoping to stay healthy for the state tournament.”