Lamonta Stone fired as River Rouge boys basketball coach

Lamonta Stone was fired as River Rouge boys basketball coach late Tuesday, saying he was told by superintendent Derrick Coleman that the program's performance did not "meet his expectations."

River Rouge entered the season ranked No. 1 by The News, led by 5-foot-8 Legend Geeter, who will play next season at Providence.

River Rouge will be competing in the state tournament with district play to open next Tuesday, but Stone will not be guiding the team this time around. The school was 23-2 in 2019 and lost to Hudsonville Unity Christian in the Division 2 state championship game.

River Rouge — 8-3 and No. 20 in The News Super 20 — stumbled at times, getting swept by No. 6 Hamtramck, which won the Metro Conference championship, and losing to No. 10 Grand Blanc.

“I was fired, called him (Coleman) again a few hours ago (Tuesday evening) and he said nothing has changed, so I told him let me call the players and parents to tell them I’m no longer their coach," Stone said. "I’m a graduate of River Rouge, a member of the program, not only as a coach, but as a player and I love this place so I’m going to be professional about it.

“I feel we still needed to work on things because right now we’re not good enough to win a state championship, but we have three weeks left and we don’t need to win a state championship right now.”

River Rouge’s program was so respected that Stone was told to bring Geeter and another player to Lansing to meet last month with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as she allowed the return of high school contact sports as the state grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

River Rouge has won 14 state championships, the last one in 1999 with Stone guiding the team to a Class B title.

Stone then took his talent to the college game, taking assistant coaching jobs at Eastern Michigan, Ohio State and Bowling Green before returning to River Rouge.

Several calls to River Rouge athletic director Corey Park by The News were not returned.

Geeter, meanwhile, told The News: “It’s kind of heartbreaking. I found out yesterday, heard things on social media. I talked to him and he told me he was no longer our coach. He’s meant a lot to me, so finding it out was kind of hard, but it’s part of life and I have to deal with it. He basically told me to take what he taught me and go with it.”

Stone sent out a release late Tuesday night, saying: “This evening I received notice from River Rouge School District Superintendent Dr. Derrick Coleman that I was terminated from my position as head men’s basketball coach at River Rouge High School. Dr. Coleman stated that the performance of the men’s basketball program during my tenure as coach did not meet his expectations.

“His decision and statement is in spite of a current Top 20 ranking in The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press; a No. 1 overall ranking by both The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press in 2020; a Division 2 state runner-up in 2019; 9 college basketball scholarships; 17 graduates (including this year) and a 3-year overall record of 51 wins and 6 losses.

“I would like to thank all the student athletes who allowed me to coach and mentor them. Thank you for all your efforts in assuring that we represented both the school district and city in the appropriate way. I would also like to thank all the parents for entrusting me with your children and support of the program. Thank you for the River Rouge community for your valuable support to our student athletes, the program and the school district. I ask that you continue to support the program and the school district as I will. Finally, I would like to thank my wife, Tomica and our kids for sharing me with the team.”

River Rouge is on quarantine after having a player test positive a day after Friday’s 48-38 loss at Hamtramck. Stone said Todd Burgan will lead the program for the rest of the season.

