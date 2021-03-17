Wednesday's preps: Lakeview captures MAC championship with 62-53 win over Marysville

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-1) defeated Marysville (6-2) 62-53 to win the MAC Championship in a Blue v.s. Gold division showdown.

Lakeview was led by their senior trio of shooting guard Tricia Sankiewicz (21 points), center Ari Wlodeck (20 points and 15 rebounds), and Kayla Austin (11 points and 13 assists).

Lakeview head coach Joe Charrette said he was impressed with Austin’s performance.

“Kayla played one of the best high school performances I’ve ever seen," Charrette said. "They didn’t have an answer for Kayla."

Lakeview controlled the game heading into half up 38-32, but Charrette said Marrysville was on their heels.

“They played extremely well," he said. "(Kaitlyn) Cain played extremely well."

Lakeview had held opponents to an average of 28 points per game this season, but Marrysville’s Kaitlyn Cain had 20 points at the half. Cain led all scorers with 25 points.

“We kept it out of her hands as much as possible,” Charrette said.

Charrette said his team controlled the tempo after the half and kept their composure.

“I really liked how we controlled it down the stretch,” Charrette said.

Lakeview wouldn't surrender the lead for the remainder of the game in-route to their victory.

More boys basketball

Hamtramck 77, University Prep 49: Amari Allen scored 13 and 8 steals and Aaron Allen 12 for Hamtramck (14-2). Sterling Blakely scored 24 for Prep (8-9).

Blue Water Area

Armada 68, Algonac 18

Croswell-Lexington 81, Almont 51

North Branch at Richmond, 7:30

Catholic League

Clarkston Everest College 60, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 45

Downriver

Wyandotte 50, Lincoln Park 48

Taylor 68, Allen Park 45

Huron

Carleton Airport 67, New Boston Huron 52

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep Science & Math at Ecorse, 6

Harper Woods at River Rouge

OAA

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Southfield A&T

Others

Birmingham Groves 72, Detroit East English 44

Pontiac Notre Dame at Flint Hamady

Grosse Pointe University Liggett 72, Ann Arbor Greenhills 55

Detroit Jalen Rose 72, Warren Michigan Math & Science 31

Riverview Gabriel Richard 60, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 34

Girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 60, Detroit King 5: Precious Fields scored 23 and 10 rebounds, Desiree Jackson scored eight and Keyonna Johnson eight for Cass (10-2, 7-0 PSL). King is 4-3, 4-3.

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Warren Regina 19: Jill Smith scored 11 for Mercy (11-3).

Macomb Dakota 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22: Emma Burger scored 17 and Jaimee Moshenko 13 for Dakota (3-11). Stevenson is 6-4.

Madison Heights Lamphere 51, New Haven 34: Nydia Shumate scored 20 and Kate Robinson 18 for Lamphere (10-2, 8-2 MAC Silver). Imari Williams scored 14 for New Haven (8-3, 6-1 MAC Bronze).

Taylor 37, Allen Park 35: TaNeicea Burleigh scored 19 for Taylor (10-5, 9-5 Downriver League). Emma Bateman scored 17 for Allen Park (3-8, 3-8).

Blue Water Area

Almont at Croswell-Lexington

Richmond at North Branch

Catholic League

Wixom St. Catherine 46, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39

Charter

Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Mount Clemens 23

Downriver

Lincoln Park 54, Wyandotte 49

Taylor 37, Allen Park 35

Trenton 42, Gibraltar Carlson 28

Woodhaven 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep at Hamtramck, 5:30

Harper Woods at River Rouge, 5:30

MAC

Eastpointe at Clawson

Hazel Park at Warren Mott, 5:30

Macomb Dakota 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 47, Grosse Pointe North 32

Madison Heights Lamphere 51, New Haven 34

Warren Cousino 51, St. Clair 36

Sterling Heights at Fraser, 5:30

OAA

Birmingham Seaholm at Ferndale University, 5:30

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Rochester Adams 47

West Bloomfield 52, Royal Oak 35

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Temperance Bedford

Others

Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 22

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart at Livonia Clarenceville

Waterford Lady of the Lakes 45, Royal Oak Shrine 42