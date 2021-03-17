Wednesday's preps: Lakeview captures MAC championship with 62-53 win over Marysville
St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-1) defeated Marysville (6-2) 62-53 to win the MAC Championship in a Blue v.s. Gold division showdown.
Lakeview was led by their senior trio of shooting guard Tricia Sankiewicz (21 points), center Ari Wlodeck (20 points and 15 rebounds), and Kayla Austin (11 points and 13 assists).
Lakeview head coach Joe Charrette said he was impressed with Austin’s performance.
“Kayla played one of the best high school performances I’ve ever seen," Charrette said. "They didn’t have an answer for Kayla."
Lakeview controlled the game heading into half up 38-32, but Charrette said Marrysville was on their heels.
“They played extremely well," he said. "(Kaitlyn) Cain played extremely well."
Lakeview had held opponents to an average of 28 points per game this season, but Marrysville’s Kaitlyn Cain had 20 points at the half. Cain led all scorers with 25 points.
“We kept it out of her hands as much as possible,” Charrette said.
Charrette said his team controlled the tempo after the half and kept their composure.
“I really liked how we controlled it down the stretch,” Charrette said.
Lakeview wouldn't surrender the lead for the remainder of the game in-route to their victory.
More boys basketball
Hamtramck 77, University Prep 49: Amari Allen scored 13 and 8 steals and Aaron Allen 12 for Hamtramck (14-2). Sterling Blakely scored 24 for Prep (8-9).
Blue Water Area
Armada 68, Algonac 18
Croswell-Lexington 81, Almont 51
North Branch at Richmond, 7:30
Catholic League
Clarkston Everest College 60, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 45
Downriver
Wyandotte 50, Lincoln Park 48
Taylor 68, Allen Park 45
Huron
Carleton Airport 67, New Boston Huron 52
Michigan Metro
Detroit University Prep Science & Math at Ecorse, 6
Hamtramck 77, Detroit University Prep 49
Harper Woods at River Rouge
OAA
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Southfield A&T
Others
Birmingham Groves 72, Detroit East English 44
Pontiac Notre Dame at Flint Hamady
Grosse Pointe University Liggett 72, Ann Arbor Greenhills 55
Detroit Jalen Rose 72, Warren Michigan Math & Science 31
Riverview Gabriel Richard 60, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 34
Girls basketball
Detroit Cass Tech 60, Detroit King 5: Precious Fields scored 23 and 10 rebounds, Desiree Jackson scored eight and Keyonna Johnson eight for Cass (10-2, 7-0 PSL). King is 4-3, 4-3.
Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Warren Regina 19: Jill Smith scored 11 for Mercy (11-3).
Macomb Dakota 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22: Emma Burger scored 17 and Jaimee Moshenko 13 for Dakota (3-11). Stevenson is 6-4.
Madison Heights Lamphere 51, New Haven 34: Nydia Shumate scored 20 and Kate Robinson 18 for Lamphere (10-2, 8-2 MAC Silver). Imari Williams scored 14 for New Haven (8-3, 6-1 MAC Bronze).
Taylor 37, Allen Park 35: TaNeicea Burleigh scored 19 for Taylor (10-5, 9-5 Downriver League). Emma Bateman scored 17 for Allen Park (3-8, 3-8).
Blue Water Area
Almont at Croswell-Lexington
Richmond at North Branch
Catholic League
Wixom St. Catherine 46, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 39
Charter
Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Mount Clemens 23
Downriver
Lincoln Park 54, Wyandotte 49
Taylor 37, Allen Park 35
Trenton 42, Gibraltar Carlson 28
Woodhaven 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19
Michigan Metro
Detroit University Prep at Hamtramck, 5:30
Harper Woods at River Rouge, 5:30
MAC
Eastpointe at Clawson
Hazel Park at Warren Mott, 5:30
Macomb Dakota 69, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 47, Grosse Pointe North 32
Madison Heights Lamphere 51, New Haven 34
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 62, Marrysville 53
Warren Cousino 51, St. Clair 36
Sterling Heights at Fraser, 5:30
OAA
Birmingham Seaholm at Ferndale University, 5:30
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Rochester Adams 47
West Bloomfield 52, Royal Oak 35
Southeastern
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Temperance Bedford
Others
Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 22
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart at Livonia Clarenceville
Waterford Lady of the Lakes 45, Royal Oak Shrine 42