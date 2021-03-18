Thursday's high schools: Lappin scores 16, Hartland girls down Wayne to repeat as KLAA tournament champs

Wayne — Hartland coach Don Palmer challenged junior guard Leah Lappin to come out aggressively on offense and she did just that to help Hartland repeat as KLAA tournament champions with a 48-30 win over Wayne on Thursday night.

Lappin scored a game-high 16, including seven in the opening quarter when Hartland set the tempo with a 14-6 lead.

Hartland — 14-0 and ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 — increased the advantage to 27-16 at halftime. After Wayne pulled within 32-25 after the third quarter, Palmer went with a 1-3-1 zone, which forced seven turnovers and matched the seven Wayne had committed in the opening quarter.

“Honestly it was a great feeling since I haven’t been shooting the best this season,” said Lappin, who made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot, then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key just over a minute later for the 12-4 cushion. “My Coach talked to me before the game and said you have to show up so it was a great feeling to push us ahead a little bit, then it brought us better on defense.”

Wayne (12-2) came in ranked No. 6, but didn’t play to that ranking since it was without 6-foot-2 Alanna Micheaux (Minnesota), who suffered a knee injury last week.

With Micheaux out, Hartland could concentrate on slowing Eastern Michigan-bound guard LaChelle Austin and 6-3 junior Davi’ Matthews.

“We really tried to focus on stopping the bigger girl (Matthews) because there was only one this time,” Lappin said. “We do have a great big, Lillee’s (Gustafson) awesome, so we had the matchups and then just played help defense.”

Wayne shot 25 percent from the field, missing nearly two dozen shots from within 5 feet of the basket.

“We brought energy today, I just think we had energy from the start and gave it our all,” said Hartland 6-1 senior Lillee Gustafson who had six points and eight rebounds and limited Matthews to four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Sophomore guard Paris Bass scored 11 for Wayne — all in the second half — with Austin limited to seven, making just one 3-pointer in the second half. Bass’ 11 points and Austin’s 3-pointer accounted for all of Wayne’s second-half points.

“I felt 11 (Austin) was the key so Caddell is our best ball defender and I don’t know how she did, but she (Austin) wasn’t an impact,” said Palmer, pointing to 5-1 senior Syd Caddell’s defense as being a big key to the victory.

Hartland needed to play strong defense, shooting only 29 percent from the field, including 6-of-29 on 3-pointers, but knocking down 17-of-21 free throws, 9-of-10 during the fourth quarter.

More girls basketball

Riverview 47, Grosse Ile 13: Elyssa Kincaide scored 13 and Kylie Skidmore 12 for Riverview (13-2). Grosse Ile is 4-10.

Romulus 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41: Ciara Hardy scored 32 and Dionna Carter 11 for Romulus (9-1). Mikayla Randle had 12 for Dearborn Annapolis (9-2).

Walled Lake Central 37, South Lyon East 13: Kylie Anderson had 15 for Walled Central (11-6). Lyon East is 7-2.

Westland John Glenn 50, Salem 46: Taylor Watkins-Johnson had 26 points and seven steals, and India Grissom scored 20 for John Glenn (7-7). Madison Morson scored 19 for Salem (1-13).

Boys basketball

Austin Catholic 42, Landmark Academy 23: Tristan Cadelina scored 13, Ethan Fisher 10 and Lukas Bruni eight for Austin (5-7). Garrett Cartier scored 11 for Landmark (2-10).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 62, Garden City 29: Kevion Irby had 20 points and seven steals, and Caleb Smith scored 19 for Edsel Ford (6-7). Deyton Hubbs scored 16 for Garden City (0-12).

Ecorse 83, Detroit Cristo Rey 65: Malik Olafioye scored 31, Kenneth Morris Jr. 18, Dakario Valentine had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Derrick Kemp 12 points and 10 assists for Ecorse (12-3). Alonzo Fears scored 31 and Jayden Wilson 15 for Cristo Rey (4-7).

Grosse Pointe South 62, Grosse Pointe North 51: Anthony Benard scored 23, Jacob Harris 11 and Will Johnson 10 for Grosse South (10-2). Adam Ayrault had 16 for Grosse South (4-6).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 60, Detroit Edison 45: Jaylan Randall had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Dylan Grant 13 for Chandler Park (13-2). Detroit Edison is 10-3.

Romulus Summit Academy North 57, Warren Michigan Collegiate 35: Orlando Lovejoy scored 18 and James Wright and Dontez Scott Jr. each 13 for Romulus Summit (16-0). Deion Black had 14 for Michigan Collegiate (10-6).

Taylor Trillium Academy 56, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 46: Ronald Raybon had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Damaryon Fishburn scored 11 for Taylor Trillium (12-2). Christopher Chavey scored had nine for Gabriel Richard (6-9).