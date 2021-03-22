Anchor Bay girls crush Marysville in district opener; West Bloomfield, Cass Tech out due to COVID

Macomb Twp. — The state basketball tournament got underway throughout the state on Monday with several teams already knocked to the sidelines before even touching the floor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was crushing news for West Bloomfield’s girls' basketball team Monday, finding it would not be allowed to play due to COVID exposure.

West Bloomfield was ranked No. 2 in The News Super 20 just two weeks ago, then lost games on consecutive nights to Harper Woods Chandler Park and No. 1 Detroit Edison.

Still, West Bloomfield — 10-3 and ranked No. 18 — was expected to make some noise in Division 1 before learning its season was shut down.

“It’s very frustrating, found out today that one of our players was exposed to COVID,” West Bloomfield coach Bert Mosley said. “It’s just an unfortunate situation. It’s crazy, just doesn’t make any sense. We just got the short end of the stick, but rules are set in place and you just have to follow them.”

Cass Tech’s girls — 10-2 and No. 20 — were set to play in the PSL title game Saturday when it also had to shutter its season due to COVID. Cass Tech’s boys' team will also be prevented from playing in the districts due to COVID issues according to PSL executive athletic director Jay Alexander.

Well, girls basketball district openers were played Monday night and New Baltimore Anchor Bay played well in a 42-20 win over Marysville in a Division 1 game at Macomb Dakota.

Anchor Bay improved to 11-2 with its lone losses coming at the hands of No. 14 Macomb L’Anse Creuse North to finish second in the MAC White.

Anchor Bay came out with its full-court press and half-court trap and caused problems throughout the game.

Anchor Bay used a 9-0 run to close out the first half with senior guard Genevieve Decker leading the way.

Junior center Jaelyn Churchill started the run, scoring off of consecutive putbacks to open up a 17-10 lead.

Then, Decker found Payton Lee for a three-point play and Decker followed with a driving layup off a baseline move for a 22-10 halftime cushion.

Anchor Bay extended the lead to 32-18 after three.

“We were actually down our starting guard (Taylor Wolfe) and she usually plays with me on top so we really had a bunch of sophomores, underclassmen step up for us and we really did a good job getting out on their shooters and really shut them down,” said Decker, who finished with a game-high 10 points.

“This season has been crazy with COVID. We’ve just been making the most out of every single game that we can get because as you can see anybody can get shut down at any time. We have six seniors and we’ve been playing since middle school and we’re just happy to end it together.”

