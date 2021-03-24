Ann Arbor Pioneer girls basketball team shut down due to COVID-19

Several quality girls basketball teams have been knocked to the sidelines due to COVID issues already during the opening week of the state tournament.

Ann Arbor Pioneer was added to that list on Wednesday.

Pioneer — 13-2 and second to No. 4 Saline in the Southeastern Conference Red Division — was set to play Belleville (10-2) in a Division 1 district semifinal at Saline, but was forced to the sidelines because of COVID-19.

About 100 boys and girls basketball teams have been eliminated from the state tournament due to COVID issues, according to Geoff Kimmerly, Michigan High School Athletic Association communications director, including two-time defending Division 1 state girls basketball champion Saginaw Heritage and girls state powers No. 18 West Bloomfield and No. 20 Detroit Cass Tech.

