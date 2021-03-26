Detroit Edison's bid for fourth straight state championship derailed due to COVID

Detroit Edison’s run for a fourth straight state championship in girls basketball ended Friday when head coach Monique Brown announced her team was withdrawing from the tournament due to COVID issues.

“After months of being safe and smart on behalf of our student-athletes, one of the members of our girls' basketball team has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Brown said in a statement Friday evening. “For the safety of the rest of the team and staff, we have decided to pull out of the state basketball tournament."

“Our Lady Pioneers have been undefeated for the last two years, but of course we understand that the safety of our students and community is the most important thing. The team has won 34 games in a row and we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished together. While our girls are disappointed, they are proud to play their part in protecting the community and looking forward to getting back into the gym and to their friends as soon as it is safe.”

Detroit Edison was attempting to win four straight championships to match Flint Northern’s run of four straight Class A titles (1978-81).

Edison's chance for a fourth straight state title was wiped out when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season with regional final games set to be played last March.

And, COVID was again the only thing that got in the way of Edison's run for history this year.

Edison entered the week 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20, beating No. 5 Grass Lake, No. 8 East Grand Rapids, No. 13 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, No. 18 West Bloomfield on two occasions, No. 19 and Catholic League champion Farmington Hills Mercy and No. 20 Detroit Cass Tech, along with Detroit Renaissance, The News preseason No. 1 ranked team.

“I’m looking forward to the playoffs, little nervous, I’m preaching to my girls to stay at home and say away from people,” said Brown a week ago. "It's crazy and it just seems it won’t go away."

