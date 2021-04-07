Positive COVID test ends Hemlock girls basketball team's season before semifinal

East Lansing — Hemlock’s Cinderella story run came to an end Wednesday morning.

Hemlock didn’t lose its Division 3 state semifinal girls basketball game to Grass Lake at the Breslin Center. Like many teams before it in the state tournament, was knocked out of the tournament due to COVID issues, ending its dream of a state championship.

Hemlock's season ended a result of "positive COVID test," according to a statement on the high school's Facebook page, posted Wednesday morning. It did not specify if it was a player or a member of the coaching staff.

"Due to a positive Covid test the Girls Basketball game today and season has been cancelled," the statement read. "Thank you girls for a great season!"

Calls left The News to the Hemlock athletic department were not immediately returned.

Hemlock lost six of its first 10 games, including four straight to open the season, before winning 10 of its last 12 games to punch its ticket to the Final Four, capped off with a 53-46 state quarterfinal win over Madison Heights Bishop Foley on Tuesday night.

Grass Lake (19-1), ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20, will face the winner between No. 10 Kent City (20-0) and Calumet (20-0) for the state title Friday at 3.

Hemlock ends its season with a 14-9 record.

