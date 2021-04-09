Youth sports coaches, officials weigh options after Whitmer calls for pause

After complying with protocols to ensure the fulfillment of a safe spring sports season, local youth coaches and officials reacted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's announcement on Friday morning that did not include an order or mandate to suspend activity for the upcoming weeks.

The governor urged youth and high school sports leagues to take a two-week pause from practices and games, with the hope of fighting a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Whitmer also asked schools to shut down in-person learning and restaurants to do the same for indoor dining.

The announcement came just seven days after an executive order went into effect that required all non-school youth athletes ages 13-19 to test weekly in order to participate. That order was supposed to stand from April 2-17.

"We're glad it didn't get shut down, because we put all the protocols in place that we were told we needed to to provide a safe environment," Michigan State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA) vice president Anthony Spica told The Detroit News on Friday.

"I've got to believe that our soccer environment is one of the safest conditions these kids are in, especially when you compare it to going to school, where you're inside and there's no mandatory testing."

Whitmer's announcement came with the high school basketball season set to conclude at the Michigan High School Athletic Association finals on Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

"We are on schedule to finish basketball over the next two days, and it will be up to schools to decide what they will do locally for spring sports over the next two weeks," MHSAA director of communications Geoff Kimmerly said Friday.

The Catholic High School League is one MHSAA-affiliated organization that's announced a decision to proceed with its spring season.

"After careful consideration, the CHSL has decided to continue to trust the MHSAA and NFHS safety protocols that are in place for athletics and will continue to conduct weekly testing for our high school athletes," league director Vic Michaels said.

"This will allow us to continue with spring sport practices and games. If any Catholic League member school determines that a two-week pause for sports is necessary in their community, they will not be penalized in any way and games will be rescheduled accordingly."

With the shutdown being voluntary, some school officials need to assess their situation before deciding how to proceed, Ypsilanti Lincoln athletic director Chris Westfall said.

"If the MHSAA decides to do something, we will clearly stay in line with it," he said. "We've been pretty lucky and safe in that we've had a minimum number of cases.

"If the superintendent feels we're in a safe place and we've been doing the right things and we choose to continue, then we're fine acting independently."

Some coaching outdoor sports question the shutdown. Utica baseball coach and teacher Mark Moehlig said that the baseball diamond should be the least of concerns for slowing the spread.

"In baseball, we're not by each other. That doesn't make sense to me," Moehlig said. "If anything, the time off from sports, these kids are gonna go hang out with friends, they're going to go to parties."

Moehlig, who also coaches football at Warren Mott, said that the decision to nix sports would likely be a result of schools finding it hard to explain why in-person learning is shut down if sports are not.

"It's getting to a point that so many kids are getting sent home because of contract tracing, that there's then 50 percent of kids in school...so they shut the school down," Moehlig said. "Then sports gets, 'Oh, shut the sports down.'

"Why'd you shut us down? We're outside playing right field and center field, and in the classroom, everybody's two feet away from each other."

While school-affiliated sports leagues have been dealing with testing and contact tracing since fall, Whitmer's testing order that went into effect last Friday raised a new challenge for club and recreational youth sports.

With little time to spare until their respective spring sports started, organizers and officials worked to ensure they could follow the testing requirements that would allow the kids to play.

This included working directly with the state to gain certification for administering and reporting tests, ordering testing kits, and organizing with their respective leagues, clubs and parents to ensure that all kids had the chance to participate in compliance with the order.

Spica said that while spring break brought about a "light week" of testing, he spoke with one club official that administered approximately 70 tests without a single positive result.

After taking these steps, Spica said that he believes the MSYSA and its clubs will be able to continue their seasons safely, despite the concerns outlined in Whitmer's order.

"We're outdoors, we've got testing in place, we've got mask requirements in place," Spica said. "Our coaches in our clubs have all been trained on protocols in regards to if a player's not feeling well.

"We feel really comfortable."

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.