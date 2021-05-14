MHSAA's Uyl looking forward to high school sports with no masks

There’s finally good news in the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines on the scene and the numbers of positive cases going down, opening the door for high school athletes to compete without wearing masks outdoors for the first time.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced Friday it will lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals indoors through a new epidemic order while residents who are outdoors no longer need to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

The text of the order was not publicly released Friday morning, but Whitmer called the announcement a “huge step” on the state’s path to normalcy in a video posted on social media. The changes go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday and follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl looks forward to the next step.

“I’m reading directly from Governor Whitmer’s press release today and it says quote, ‘Under the updated MDHHS gatherings and mask order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status,'" Uyl said on "The Huge Show" Friday. "...there's no string that appears for sports or contact sports, so we’re just waiting to see that in the order that goes into effect tomorrow morning at 9 a.m."

“We have the email written based on the reports that we’re getting. Once we get confirmation, we’ll hit send and that will go to everybody within our school community which are administrators and our coaches."

Come Monday, when the Catholic League baseball tournament semifinals at Comerica Park take place, players from Detroit Catholic Central and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s could take the field at 10 a.m. without masks.

Uyl noted that spring sport athletes have been tested once a week and that runs through the end of the month.

“I’m even hoping there might be something on testing in the updated order,” Uyl said. “We're hoping that there could be some early tweaks to that as well because testing during the summer months with school on their breaks and recess is going to be a real challenge."

Uyl noted summer activities begin June 7 and will include indoor team camps with basketball and volleyball as well as time in weight rooms. There's also summer baseball and softball, football and cross country athlete training.

"We’re hoping that by the time June 7 gets here it will be a world without face masks," he said.

“The big unanswered question is what do kids in the gym (do)? What does that look like in the last three weeks in June? And then the biggest question right now is does testing end on May 31? Does testing end earlier than May 31? We’re just hoping because those test results are very consistent with what they’ve been all year from what we’re learning from leagues and conferences, big schools, that their positive test rates are below 1%. So we’re hoping that the required weekly testing disappears come June.”

Uyl is also hoping that football in the fall looks just like it did in 2019, with the season starting on time and looking like pre-COVID times.

