Matchups announced as Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic returns to Wayne State this summer

Detroit — The Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic returns to Wayne State University this summer after being forced to the sidelines last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, it’s quite a lineup set to kick off the season.

Canton will face Dearborn Fordson in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. with Clinton Township Chippewa Valley-Detroit Catholic Central to follow at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Birmingham Groves will take on Dexter at 4 p.m., followed by Division 2 state finalist Warren De La Salle taking on Chicago St. Patrick at 7 p.m.

The Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 28 with Eastpointe facing Division 3 state finalist River Rouge at 1 p.m., followed by Detroit Cass Tech-Southfield A&T at 4 p.m.

Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher always has high expectations for his team and knows there’s hard work ahead for it to possibly reach them.

Cass Tech will be participating in 7-on-7 competition with defending Division 1 state champion West Bloomfield this week and at De La Salle next week.

“We’re looking forward to it," Wilcher said of the season opener with Southfield A&T. "Always great to play great teams and have great challengers, but the most important thing, the biggest challenge for us right now is to just increase our level, increase our knowledge and our skill set, that’s our first challenge.

“I’ve watched Isaiah (Marshall, A&T sophomore quarterback) throw the ball. He’s pretty talented. He has nice size.”

Marshall already has seven offers, including Michigan, Cincinnati, Mississippi, Pittsburgh and Kentucky.

