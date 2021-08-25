Detroit News high school football picks: Week 1

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.

South Lyon at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Bianchi: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: South Lyon

Dearborn Divine Child at Riverview

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Bianchi: Dearborn Divine Child

Yuhas: Riverview

Grosse Pointe South at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Bianchi: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

More: Detroit News top players: No. 1 Will Johnson ready to do it all for Grosse Pointe South

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

vs. Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Dearborn Fordson vs. Canton

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Dearborn Fordson

Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson

Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson

More: A look at the top games for the 2021 high school football regular season

Allen Park at Wyandotte

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Allen Park

Bianchi: Allen Park

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Farmington at North Farmington

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Bianchi: North Farmington

Yuhas: North Farmington

Rochester Adams at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Detroit King at Carmel (Indiana)

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Oak Park at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Oak Park

Bianchi: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

Romeo at Oxford

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Bianchi: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Davison at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Bianchi: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Chicago St. Patrick at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Detroit Cass Tech at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Bianchi: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

River Rouge at Eastpointe

Goricki: River Rouge (best bet)

Beard: River Rouge (best bet)

Bianchi: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge