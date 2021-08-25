Detroit News high school football picks: Week 1
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.
South Lyon at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Bianchi: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: South Lyon
Dearborn Divine Child at Riverview
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Bianchi: Dearborn Divine Child
Yuhas: Riverview
Grosse Pointe South at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Bianchi: Grosse Pointe South
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
More: Detroit News top players: No. 1 Will Johnson ready to do it all for Grosse Pointe South
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
vs. Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Dearborn Fordson vs. Canton
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Dearborn Fordson
Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson
Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson
More: A look at the top games for the 2021 high school football regular season
Allen Park at Wyandotte
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Allen Park
Bianchi: Allen Park
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Farmington at North Farmington
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Bianchi: North Farmington
Yuhas: North Farmington
Rochester Adams at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Detroit King at Carmel (Indiana)
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Oak Park at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Oak Park
Bianchi: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
Romeo at Oxford
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Bianchi: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Davison at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Bianchi: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Chicago St. Patrick at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Detroit Cass Tech at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Bianchi: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
River Rouge at Eastpointe
Goricki: River Rouge (best bet)
Beard: River Rouge (best bet)
Bianchi: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge