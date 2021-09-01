Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.

Riverview at Monroe Jefferson

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Bianchi: Riverview

Dearborn at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Bianchi: Belleville

Livonia Churchill at Westland John Glenn

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Churchill

Yuhas: Churchill

Bianchi: Churchill

Livonia Stevenson at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Fordson

Beard: Fordson

Yuhas: Fordson

Bianchi: Fordson

South Lyon at Milford

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Bianchi: South Lyon

Grosse Pointe South at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Goricki: GP South (best bet)

Beard: GP South (best bet)

Yuhas: GP South

Bianchi: GP South

Clarkston at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Bianchi: Clarkston (best bet)

New Boston Huron at Milan

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Milan

Yuhas: Milan

Bianchi: Milan

Lake Orion at North Farmington

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Yuhas: North Farmington

Bianchi: Lake Orion

Southfield A&T at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Groves

Bianchi: Southfield A&T

West Bloomfield at Oak Park

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Oak Park

Bianchi: Oak Park

Ann Arbor Huron at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Yuhas: Saline (best bet)

Bianchi: Saline

Davison at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit CC

Beard: Davison

Yuhas: Detroit CC

Bianchi: Davison

Detroit Cass Tech at Muskegon

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Muskegon

Bianchi: Muskegon

Muskegon Mona Shores at Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Yuhas: King

Bianchi: Muskegon Mona Shores

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 13-2 overall, 1-0 best bets

Beard: 11-4 last week, 11-4 overall, 1-0 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 10-5 overall, 0-1 best bets

Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 9-6 overall, 0-1 best bets