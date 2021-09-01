Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.
Riverview at Monroe Jefferson
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Bianchi: Riverview
Dearborn at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Bianchi: Belleville
Livonia Churchill at Westland John Glenn
Goricki: Churchill
Beard: Churchill
Yuhas: Churchill
Bianchi: Churchill
Livonia Stevenson at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Fordson
Beard: Fordson
Yuhas: Fordson
Bianchi: Fordson
South Lyon at Milford
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Bianchi: South Lyon
Grosse Pointe South at St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Goricki: GP South (best bet)
Beard: GP South (best bet)
Yuhas: GP South
Bianchi: GP South
Clarkston at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Bianchi: Clarkston (best bet)
New Boston Huron at Milan
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Milan
Yuhas: Milan
Bianchi: Milan
Lake Orion at North Farmington
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Yuhas: North Farmington
Bianchi: Lake Orion
Southfield A&T at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Groves
Bianchi: Southfield A&T
West Bloomfield at Oak Park
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Oak Park
Bianchi: Oak Park
Ann Arbor Huron at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Yuhas: Saline (best bet)
Bianchi: Saline
Davison at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit CC
Beard: Davison
Yuhas: Detroit CC
Bianchi: Davison
Detroit Cass Tech at Muskegon
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Muskegon
Bianchi: Muskegon
Muskegon Mona Shores at Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Yuhas: King
Bianchi: Muskegon Mona Shores
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 13-2 overall, 1-0 best bets
Beard: 11-4 last week, 11-4 overall, 1-0 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 10-5 overall, 0-1 best bets
Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 9-6 overall, 0-1 best bets