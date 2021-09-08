Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 3 of the high school football season.
Birmingham Brother Rice at UD Jesuit
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice (best bet)
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Allen Park
Bianchi: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Riverview at New Boston Huron
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview (best bet)
Bianchi: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Belleville at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville
Plymouth at Canton
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Bianchi: Canton
Yuhas: Canton (best bet)
White Lake Lakeland at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: White Lake Lakeland
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Bianchi: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Romeo at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Macomb Dakota
Beard: Romeo
Bianchi: Macomb Dakota
Yuhas: Romeo
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Bianchi: Grosse Pointe South
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
Birmingham Groves at North Farmington
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Bianchi: North Farmington
Yuhas: North Farmington
Rochester Adams at Oak Park
Goricki: Rochester Adams
Beard: Rochester Adams
Bianchi: Rochester Adams
Yuhas: Rochester Adams
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Huron
Goricki: Ann Arbor Huron
Beard: Ann Arbor Pioneer
Bianchi: Ann Arbor Huron
Yuhas: Ann Arbor Pioneer
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Goricki: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Bianchi: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Harper Woods at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Bianchi: Harper Woods
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
River Rouge at Battle Creek Lakeview
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Bianchi: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Records
Goricki: 15-0 last week, 28-2 overall, 2-0 best bets
Beard: 14-1 last week, 25-5 overall, 2-0 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 22-8 overall, 1-1 best bets
Bianchi: 10-5 last week, 19-11 overall, 1-1 best bets