Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Birmingham Brother Rice at UD Jesuit

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice (best bet)

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Allen Park

Bianchi: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Riverview at New Boston Huron

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview (best bet)

Bianchi: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Belleville at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville

Plymouth at Canton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Bianchi: Canton

Yuhas: Canton (best bet)

White Lake Lakeland at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: White Lake Lakeland

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Bianchi: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Romeo at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Macomb Dakota

Beard: Romeo

Bianchi: Macomb Dakota

Yuhas: Romeo

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Bianchi: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Birmingham Groves at North Farmington

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Bianchi: North Farmington

Yuhas: North Farmington

Rochester Adams at Oak Park

Goricki: Rochester Adams

Beard: Rochester Adams

Bianchi: Rochester Adams

Yuhas: Rochester Adams

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Huron

Goricki: Ann Arbor Huron

Beard: Ann Arbor Pioneer

Bianchi: Ann Arbor Huron

Yuhas: Ann Arbor Pioneer

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Goricki: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Bianchi: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Harper Woods at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bianchi: Harper Woods

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

River Rouge at Battle Creek Lakeview

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Bianchi: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Records

Goricki: 15-0 last week, 28-2 overall, 2-0 best bets

Beard: 14-1 last week, 25-5 overall, 2-0 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 22-8 overall, 1-1 best bets

Bianchi: 10-5 last week, 19-11 overall, 1-1 best bets