Detroit News high school football picks: Week 4

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 4 of the high school football season.

Detroit Loyola at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (best bet)

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bianchi: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Warren De La Salle at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Gibraltar Carlson at Trenton

Goricki: Trenton

Beard: Gibraltar Carlson

Bianchi: Trenton

Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Milan

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Milan

Bianchi: Milan

Yuhas: Milan

Brighton at Novi

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Bianchi: Novi

Yuhas: Brighton

Livonia Franklin at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Dearborn Fordson (best bet)

Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson (best bet)

Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson

Waterford Mott at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: White Lake Lakeland

Beard: White Lake Lakeland

Bianchi: White Lake Lakeland

Yuhas: White Lake Lakeland

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (best bet)

Grosse Pointe South at Romeo

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Bianchi: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Birmingham Groves

Beard: Birmingham Seaholm

Bianchi: Birmingham Seaholm

Yuhas: Birmingham Seaholm

North Farmington at Oak Park

Goricki: North Farmington

Beard: North Farmington

Bianchi: North Farmington

Yuhas: North Farmington

Southfield A&T at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Bianchi: Clarkston

Yuhas: Southfield A&T

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Goricki: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Beard: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Bianchi: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Yuhas: Redford Thurston

Detroit Country Day at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Bianchi: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 41-4 overall, 3-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 35-10 overall, 3-0 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 32-13 overall, 2-1 best bets

Bianchi: 10-5 last week, 29-16 overall, 1-2 best bets