Detroit News high school football picks: Week 4
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 4 of the high school football season.
Detroit Loyola at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (best bet)
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Bianchi: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Warren De La Salle at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Gibraltar Carlson at Trenton
Goricki: Trenton
Beard: Gibraltar Carlson
Bianchi: Trenton
Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Milan
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Milan
Bianchi: Milan
Yuhas: Milan
Brighton at Novi
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Bianchi: Novi
Yuhas: Brighton
Livonia Franklin at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Dearborn Fordson (best bet)
Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson (best bet)
Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson
Waterford Mott at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: White Lake Lakeland
Beard: White Lake Lakeland
Bianchi: White Lake Lakeland
Yuhas: White Lake Lakeland
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (best bet)
Grosse Pointe South at Romeo
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Bianchi: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Birmingham Groves
Beard: Birmingham Seaholm
Bianchi: Birmingham Seaholm
Yuhas: Birmingham Seaholm
North Farmington at Oak Park
Goricki: North Farmington
Beard: North Farmington
Bianchi: North Farmington
Yuhas: North Farmington
Southfield A&T at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Bianchi: Clarkston
Yuhas: Southfield A&T
Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Goricki: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Beard: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Bianchi: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Yuhas: Redford Thurston
Detroit Country Day at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Bianchi: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 41-4 overall, 3-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 35-10 overall, 3-0 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 32-13 overall, 2-1 best bets
Bianchi: 10-5 last week, 29-16 overall, 1-2 best bets