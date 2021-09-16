The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school boys soccer rankings from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association:

Rankings and records entering the week of Sept. 12:

DIVISION 1

1. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (9-0-0)

2. Northville (5-0-2)

3. Berkley (10-0-1)

4. Troy Athens (5-0-2)

5. Clarkston (5-0-1)

6. Livonia Stevenson (5-1-0)

7. Okemos (6-0-2)

8. Troy (7-0-1)

9. Birmingham Groves (5-2-2)

10. Macomb Dakota (5-0-0)

11. Grosse Pointe South (5-1-0)

12. East Kentwood (7-1-1)

13. Novi (3-0-1)

14. Portage Central (5-0-1)

15. Traverse City West (3-2-2)

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake (10-0-0)

2. Holland (7-1-1)

3. St. Joseph (6-0-1)

4. Fenton (6-0-1)

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (4-0-1)

6. Fruitport (6-0-0)

7. Plainwell (3-0-3)

8. Ludington (6-0-0)

9. Marshall (7-2-0)

10. Mattawan (3-3-1)

11. Grand Rapids Christian (4-3-1)

12. Petoskey (6-2-2)

13. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-2-2)

14. Gaylord (5-1-0)

15. Clio (6-1-0)

DIVISION 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-1-1)

2. Holland Christian (5-1-1)

3. Grosse Ile (5-0-1)

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-2-3)

5. Imlay City (9-2-1)

6. Grand Rapids South Christian (5-0-3)

7. Williamston (5-3-1)

8. Elk Rapids (5-3-3)

9. Detroit Country Day (7-3-0)

10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (5-2-2)

11. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (2-3-4)

12. Frankenmuth (8-2-3)

13. Boyne City (5-4-2)

14. Macomb Lutheran North (3-2-3)

15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-5-2)

DIVISION 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-0-0)

2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (7-2-0)

3. Grandville Calvin Christian (6-1-1)

4. Hartford (8-1-0)

5. Hillsdale Academy (6-2-0)

6. Wyoming Potters House Christian (5-3-0)

7. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (8-0-0)

8. North Muskegon (5-5-0)

9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (5-1-3)

10. Lansing Christian (6-1-0)

11. Grass Lake (6-2-1)

12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-2-2)

13. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (5-0-3)

14. Midland Calvary Baptist (4-1-1)

15. Bad Axe (5-2-1)