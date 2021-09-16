Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
Here are the Michigan high school boys soccer rankings from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association:
Rankings and records entering the week of Sept. 12:
DIVISION 1
1. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (9-0-0)
2. Northville (5-0-2)
3. Berkley (10-0-1)
4. Troy Athens (5-0-2)
5. Clarkston (5-0-1)
6. Livonia Stevenson (5-1-0)
7. Okemos (6-0-2)
8. Troy (7-0-1)
9. Birmingham Groves (5-2-2)
10. Macomb Dakota (5-0-0)
11. Grosse Pointe South (5-1-0)
12. East Kentwood (7-1-1)
13. Novi (3-0-1)
14. Portage Central (5-0-1)
15. Traverse City West (3-2-2)
DIVISION 2
1. Richland Gull Lake (10-0-0)
2. Holland (7-1-1)
3. St. Joseph (6-0-1)
4. Fenton (6-0-1)
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (4-0-1)
6. Fruitport (6-0-0)
7. Plainwell (3-0-3)
8. Ludington (6-0-0)
9. Marshall (7-2-0)
10. Mattawan (3-3-1)
11. Grand Rapids Christian (4-3-1)
12. Petoskey (6-2-2)
13. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-2-2)
14. Gaylord (5-1-0)
15. Clio (6-1-0)
DIVISION 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-1-1)
2. Holland Christian (5-1-1)
3. Grosse Ile (5-0-1)
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-2-3)
5. Imlay City (9-2-1)
6. Grand Rapids South Christian (5-0-3)
7. Williamston (5-3-1)
8. Elk Rapids (5-3-3)
9. Detroit Country Day (7-3-0)
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (5-2-2)
11. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (2-3-4)
12. Frankenmuth (8-2-3)
13. Boyne City (5-4-2)
14. Macomb Lutheran North (3-2-3)
15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-5-2)
DIVISION 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-0-0)
2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (7-2-0)
3. Grandville Calvin Christian (6-1-1)
4. Hartford (8-1-0)
5. Hillsdale Academy (6-2-0)
6. Wyoming Potters House Christian (5-3-0)
7. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (8-0-0)
8. North Muskegon (5-5-0)
9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (5-1-3)
10. Lansing Christian (6-1-0)
11. Grass Lake (6-2-1)
12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-2-2)
13. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (5-0-3)
14. Midland Calvary Baptist (4-1-1)
15. Bad Axe (5-2-1)