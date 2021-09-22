Detroit News high school football picks: Week 5

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 5 of the high school football season.

Warren De La Salle at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Woodhaven at Allen Park

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Bianchi: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Allen Park

Wyandotte at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Gibraltar Carlson

Bianchi: Gibraltar Carlson

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Riverview

at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Bianchi: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Riverview (best bet)

Belleville at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Bianchi: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Livonia Churchill at Dearborn

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill

Bianchi: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

South Lyon at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: South Lyon (best bet)

Beard: South Lyon

Bianchi: South Lyon (best bet)

Yuhas: South Lyon

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Romeo

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Macomb Dakota

at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Oak Park at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park (best bet)

Bianchi: Oak Park

Yuhas: Oak Park

Southfield A&T at

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Bianchi: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Yuhas: Southfield A&T

Romulus at Garden City

Goricki: Romulus

Beard: Garden City

Bianchi: Garden City

Yuhas: Romulus

Detroit Country Day at Harper Woods

Goricki: Harper Woods

Beard: Harper Woods

Bianchi: Harper Woods

Yuhas: Harper Woods

River Rouge at Cleveland St. Ignatius

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Bianchi: River Rouge

Yuhas: Cleveland St. Ignatius

Birmingham Brother Rice

at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 51-9 overall, 4-0 best bets

Beard: 8-7 last week, 43-17 overall, 4-0 best bets

Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 38-22 overall, 2-2 best bets

Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 40-20 overall, 2-2 best bets