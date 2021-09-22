Detroit News high school football picks: Week 5
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 5 of the high school football season.
Warren De La Salle at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Woodhaven at Allen Park
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Bianchi: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Allen Park
Wyandotte at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Gibraltar Carlson
Bianchi: Gibraltar Carlson
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Riverview
at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Bianchi: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Yuhas: Riverview (best bet)
Belleville at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Bianchi: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Livonia Churchill at Dearborn
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill
Bianchi: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
South Lyon at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: South Lyon (best bet)
Beard: South Lyon
Bianchi: South Lyon (best bet)
Yuhas: South Lyon
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Romeo
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Macomb Dakota
at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Oak Park at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park (best bet)
Bianchi: Oak Park
Yuhas: Oak Park
Southfield A&T at
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Bianchi: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Yuhas: Southfield A&T
Romulus at Garden City
Goricki: Romulus
Beard: Garden City
Bianchi: Garden City
Yuhas: Romulus
Detroit Country Day at Harper Woods
Goricki: Harper Woods
Beard: Harper Woods
Bianchi: Harper Woods
Yuhas: Harper Woods
River Rouge at Cleveland St. Ignatius
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Bianchi: River Rouge
Yuhas: Cleveland St. Ignatius
Birmingham Brother Rice
at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 51-9 overall, 4-0 best bets
Beard: 8-7 last week, 43-17 overall, 4-0 best bets
Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 38-22 overall, 2-2 best bets
Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 40-20 overall, 2-2 best bets