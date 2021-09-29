Detroit News high school football picks: Week 6
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.
Birmingham Brother Rice at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Detroit Catholic Central at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
U-D Jesuit at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: U-D Jesuit
Beard: U-D Jesuit
Bianchi: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Detroit Renaissance at Detroit East English
Goricki: Detroit Renaissance (best bet)
Beard: Detroit Renaissance
Bianchi: Detroit Renaissance
Yuhas: Detroit Renaissance
Trenton at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Bianchi: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Milan at Riverview
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Bianchi: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill (best bet)
Bianchi: Livonia Churchill (best bet)
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
Waterford Kettering at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Bianchi: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon (best bet)
Grosse Pointe South at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Macomb Dakota
Beard: Macomb Dakota
Bianchi: Macomb Dakota
Yuhas: Macomb Dakota
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Clarkston at West Bloomfield
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: Clarkston
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Lake Orion
Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Bianchi: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Goricki: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Beard: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Bianchi: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
River Rouge at Portage Northern
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Bianchi: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Detroit Loyola at Chicago Christ the King
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: Chicago Christ the King
Bianchi: Detroit Loyola
Yuhas: Chicago Christ the King
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 61-14 overall, 5-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 53-22 overall, 4-1 best bets
Bianchi: 11-4 last week, 49-26 overall, 3-2 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 50-25 overall, 3-2 best bets