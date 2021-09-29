Detroit News high school football picks: Week 6

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.

Birmingham Brother Rice at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Detroit Catholic Central at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

U-D Jesuit at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: U-D Jesuit

Beard: U-D Jesuit

Bianchi: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Detroit Renaissance at Detroit East English

Goricki: Detroit Renaissance (best bet)

Beard: Detroit Renaissance

Bianchi: Detroit Renaissance

Yuhas: Detroit Renaissance

Trenton at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Bianchi: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Milan at Riverview

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Bianchi: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill (best bet)

Bianchi: Livonia Churchill (best bet)

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

Waterford Kettering at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Bianchi: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon (best bet)

Grosse Pointe South at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Macomb Dakota

Beard: Macomb Dakota

Bianchi: Macomb Dakota

Yuhas: Macomb Dakota

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Clarkston at West Bloomfield

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: Clarkston

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Lake Orion

Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Bianchi: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Goricki: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Beard: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Bianchi: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

River Rouge at Portage Northern

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Bianchi: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Detroit Loyola at Chicago Christ the King

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: Chicago Christ the King

Bianchi: Detroit Loyola

Yuhas: Chicago Christ the King

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 61-14 overall, 5-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 53-22 overall, 4-1 best bets

Bianchi: 11-4 last week, 49-26 overall, 3-2 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 50-25 overall, 3-2 best bets