Detroit News high school football picks: Week 7
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 7 of the high school football season.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Bianchi: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Warren De La Salle at U-D Jesuit
Goricki: Warren De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Detroit King at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit Renaissance
Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)
Allen Park at Harper Woods
Goricki: Harper Woods
Beard: Harper Woods
Bianchi: Harper Woods
Yuhas: Harper Woods
More: Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 7
Monroe Jefferson at Milan
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Milan
Bianchi: Milan
Yuhas: Milan
Livonia Churchill at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Dearborn Fordson
Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
More: Zaban father-son duo has Dearborn Fordson poised for bigger things
Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Bianchi: Waterford Mott
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Bianchi: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Port Huron at Port Huron Northern
Goricki: Port Huron Northern
Beard: Port Huron Northern
Bianchi: Port Huron Northern
Yuhas: Port Huron Northern
More: Here is how to submit your high school football results to us
Birmingham Groves at Rochester Adams
Goricki: Rochester Adams
Beard: Rochester Adams
Bianchi: Rochester Adams (best bet)
Yuhas: Rochester Adams
Lake Orion at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Bianchi: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
More: Prep notebook: Power running game boosts Sterling Heights Stevenson
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Melvindale
Goricki: Melvindale
Beard: Melvindale (best bet)
Bianchi: Melvindale
Yuhas: Melvindale
Berkley at Livonia Clarenceville
Goricki: Livonia Clarenceville
Beard: Livonia Clarenceville
Bianchi: Livonia Clarenceville
Yuhas: Berkley
Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: Detroit Loyola
Bianchi: Detroit Loyola
Yuhas: Detroit Loyola
Records
Goricki: 11-3 last week, 72-17 overall, 6-0 best bets
Beard: 9-5 last week, 62-27 overall, 5-1 best bets
Bianchi: 11-3 last week, 60-29 overall, 4-2 best bets
Yuhas: 12-2 last week, 62-27 overall, 4-2 best bets