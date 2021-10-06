Detroit News high school football picks: Week 7

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 7 of the high school football season.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Bianchi: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Warren De La Salle at U-D Jesuit

Goricki: Warren De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Detroit King at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit Renaissance

Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)

Allen Park at Harper Woods

Goricki: Harper Woods

Beard: Harper Woods

Bianchi: Harper Woods

Yuhas: Harper Woods

Monroe Jefferson at Milan

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Milan

Bianchi: Milan

Yuhas: Milan

Livonia Churchill at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Dearborn Fordson

Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Bianchi: Waterford Mott

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Bianchi: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Port Huron at Port Huron Northern

Goricki: Port Huron Northern

Beard: Port Huron Northern

Bianchi: Port Huron Northern

Yuhas: Port Huron Northern

Birmingham Groves at Rochester Adams

Goricki: Rochester Adams

Beard: Rochester Adams

Bianchi: Rochester Adams (best bet)

Yuhas: Rochester Adams

Lake Orion at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Bianchi: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Melvindale

Goricki: Melvindale

Beard: Melvindale (best bet)

Bianchi: Melvindale

Yuhas: Melvindale

Berkley at Livonia Clarenceville

Goricki: Livonia Clarenceville

Beard: Livonia Clarenceville

Bianchi: Livonia Clarenceville

Yuhas: Berkley

Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit Loyola

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: Detroit Loyola

Bianchi: Detroit Loyola

Yuhas: Detroit Loyola

Records

Goricki: 11-3 last week, 72-17 overall, 6-0 best bets

Beard: 9-5 last week, 62-27 overall, 5-1 best bets

Bianchi: 11-3 last week, 60-29 overall, 4-2 best bets

Yuhas: 12-2 last week, 62-27 overall, 4-2 best bets