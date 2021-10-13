Detroit News high school football picks: Week 8

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the high school football season.

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Trenton at Allen Park

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Allen Park

Bianchi: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Monroe Jefferson

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Bianchi: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

More: West twins stepping out of the shadows to become senior stars for Warren Fitzgerald

Canton at Hartland

Goricki: Hartland

Beard: Canton

Bianchi: Hartland

Yuhas: Canton

South Lyon at Waterford Mott

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Bianchi: South Lyon (best bet)

Yuhas: South Lyon

Port Huron Northern at Romeo

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Bianchi: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

More: Harper Woods off to strong start behind play of Stokes, Trent; De La Salle looms

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Ford

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson (best bet)

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Birmingham Groves at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Bianchi: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

North Farmington at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Oak Park at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Bianchi: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Oak Park

More: Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 8

Rochester Adams at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Goricki: Rochester Adams

Beard: Rochester Adams (best bet)

Bianchi: Rochester Adams

Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Melvindale at Redford Union

Goricki: Melvindale

Beard: Redford Union

Bianchi: Melvindale

Yuhas: Redford Union

Birmingham Brother Rice at Traverse City Central

Goricki: Traverse City Central

Beard: Traverse City Central

Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Traverse City Central

Gibraltar Carlson at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: White Lake Lakeland

Beard: White Lake Lakeland

Bianchi: Gibraltar Carlson

Yuhas: White Lake Lakeland

Harper Woods at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 85-19 overall, 7-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 75-29 overall, 6-1 best bets

Bianchi: 10-5 last week, 70-34 overall, 5-2 best bets

Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 75-29 overall, 5-2 best bets