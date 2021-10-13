Detroit News high school football picks: Week 8
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 8 of the high school football season.
Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Trenton at Allen Park
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Allen Park
Bianchi: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Monroe Jefferson
Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Bianchi: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Canton at Hartland
Goricki: Hartland
Beard: Canton
Bianchi: Hartland
Yuhas: Canton
South Lyon at Waterford Mott
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Bianchi: South Lyon (best bet)
Yuhas: South Lyon
Port Huron Northern at Romeo
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Bianchi: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Ford
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson (best bet)
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Birmingham Groves at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Bianchi: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
North Farmington at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Oak Park at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Bianchi: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Oak Park
Rochester Adams at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Goricki: Rochester Adams
Beard: Rochester Adams (best bet)
Bianchi: Rochester Adams
Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Melvindale at Redford Union
Goricki: Melvindale
Beard: Redford Union
Bianchi: Melvindale
Yuhas: Redford Union
Birmingham Brother Rice at Traverse City Central
Goricki: Traverse City Central
Beard: Traverse City Central
Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Traverse City Central
Gibraltar Carlson at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: White Lake Lakeland
Beard: White Lake Lakeland
Bianchi: Gibraltar Carlson
Yuhas: White Lake Lakeland
Harper Woods at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 85-19 overall, 7-0 best bets
Beard: 13-2 last week, 75-29 overall, 6-1 best bets
Bianchi: 10-5 last week, 70-34 overall, 5-2 best bets
Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 75-29 overall, 5-2 best bets