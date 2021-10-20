Detroit News high school football picks: Week 9
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 9 of the high school football season.
Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Bianchi: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson
Hartland at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Bianchi: Hartland
Yuhas: Belleville
South Lyon East at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon (best bet)
Bianchi: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Grosse Pointe North at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Bianchi: Grosse Pointe South
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
Clarkston at Oak Park
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Bianchi: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Cincinnati Moeller at Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Oxford
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Detroit Country Day at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
Lake Orion at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Bianchi: Saline (best bet)
Yuhas: Saline
Riverview at Monroe
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Bianchi: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Southfield A&T at River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Bianchi: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Traverse City Central at North Farmington
Goricki: Traverse City Central
Beard: Traverse City Central
Bianchi: Traverse City Central
Yuhas: North Farmington
West Bloomfield at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
U-D Jesuit vs. Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle (best bet)
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 98-21 overall, 8-0 best bets
Beard: 13-2 last week, 88-31 overall, 7-1 best bets
Bianchi: 12-3 last week, 82-37 overall, 6-2 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 87-32 overall, 6-2 best bets