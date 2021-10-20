Detroit News high school football picks: Week 9

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 9 of the high school football season.

Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Bianchi: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson

Hartland at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Bianchi: Hartland

Yuhas: Belleville

South Lyon East at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon (best bet)

Bianchi: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Grosse Pointe North at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Bianchi: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Clarkston at Oak Park

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Bianchi: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Cincinnati Moeller at Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Oxford

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Detroit Country Day at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

Lake Orion at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Bianchi: Saline (best bet)

Yuhas: Saline

Riverview at Monroe

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Bianchi: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Southfield A&T at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Bianchi: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Traverse City Central at North Farmington

Goricki: Traverse City Central

Beard: Traverse City Central

Bianchi: Traverse City Central

Yuhas: North Farmington

West Bloomfield at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

U-D Jesuit vs. Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle (best bet)

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 98-21 overall, 8-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 88-31 overall, 7-1 best bets

Bianchi: 12-3 last week, 82-37 overall, 6-2 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 87-32 overall, 6-2 best bets