Brackets, matchups for the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs
Brackets and matchups in all eight divisions for the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Dates and times for first-round games will be announced Monday.
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grand Ledge (6-3) at Rockford (9-0)
Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Holt (7-2) at Grand Blanc (9-0)
Howell (7-2) at Hartland (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Lapeer (7-2) at Rochester Adams (9-0)
Oxford (5-4) at Clarkston (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Novi (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)
Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) at Bloomfield Hills (9-0)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Utica (5-4) at Romeo (8-1)
New Baltimore Anchor Bay (7-2) at Macomb Dakota (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Fraser (6-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-2)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (6-3) at Troy (8-1)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Canton (6-3) at Saline (9-0)
Ann Arbor Huron (8-1) at Belleville (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (7-2)
Dearborn (6-3) at Woodhaven (8-1)
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Saginaw Heritage (4-5) at Traverse City Central (8-1)
Bay City Western (7-2) at Midland Dow (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Byron Center (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)
Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Jackson (5-4) at Portage Central (7-2)
Dexter (5-4) at Battle Creek Lakeview (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Swartz Creek (5-4) at South Lyon (9-0)
East Lansing (6-3) at Milford (7-2)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Waterford Mott (5-4) at Berkley (7-2)
Walled Lake Western (6-3) at White Lake Lakeland (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) at Livonia Churchill (7-2)
Livonia Franklin (4-5) at Temperance Bedford (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Roseville (5-4) at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (7-2)
Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
U-D Jesuit (4-5) at Warren De La Salle (8-0)
St. Clair Shores Lakeview (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (5-4)
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ionia (5-4) at DeWitt (8-1)
Marquette (7-2) at Mount Pleasant (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Lowell (4-5) at Muskegon (8-1)
Coopersville (6-3) at Cedar Springs (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Zeeland East (5-4) at Stevensville Lakeshore (6-3)
St. Joseph (5-4) at Zeeland West (6-2)
DISTRICT 2
Richland Gull Lake (5-4) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3)
Mattawan (4-5) at Parma Western (6-3)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
South Lyon East (3-6) at Mason (7-2)
Pinckney (6-3) at Haslett (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Auburn Hills Avondale (4-5) at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-3)
Orchard Lake St. Mary's (5-4) at Flint Kearsley (6-3)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Warren Fitzgerald (8-1) at Detroit King (8-1)
River Rouge (6-2) at Harper Woods (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Trenton (5-4) at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1)
Riverview (9-0) at Allen Park (7-2)
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Fruitport (4-5) at Cadillac (7-2)
Whitehall (7-2) at Sparta (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (5-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0)
Spring Lake (6-3) at Grand Rapids Christian (6-3)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (8-1)
Grand Rapids South Christian (6-3) at Plainwell (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Paw Paw (5-4) at Edwardsburg (9-0)
Three Rivers (5-4) at Vicksburg (8-1)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Ortonville Brandon (6-3) at Lake Fenton (8-1)
Goodrich (7-2) at Freeland (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
North Branch (7-2) at St. Clair (7-2)
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) at Croswell-Lexington (8-1)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Country Day (5-3) at Redford Union (8-1)
Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) at Livonia Clarenceville (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)
New Boston Huron (5-4) at Milan (7-2)
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Clare (6-3) at Gladwin (9-0)
Kingsford (6-3) at Kingsley (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Carrollton (5-4) at Frankenmuth (9-0)
Saginaw Swan Valley (5-4) at Essexville Garber (5-4)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Grant (4-5) at Howard City Tri County (8-1)
Big Rapids (5-4) at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Belding (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)
Comstock Park (9-0) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Parchment (6-3) at Berrien Springs (9-0)
South Haven (6-3) at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Hopkins (5-4) at Portland (7-2)
Olivet (7-2) at Williamston (6-3)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Richmond (4-5) at Armada (6-3)
Corunna (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (3-6)
DISTRICT 2
St. Clair Shores South Lake (5-4) at Marine City (9-0)
Dundee (5-4) at Macomb Lutheran North (6-3)
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Gladstone (4-5) at Negaunee (7-2)
Calumet (7-2) at Menominee (5-4)
DISTRICT 2
Maple City Glen Lake (4-5) at Standish-Sterling (7-2)
Boyne City (8-1) at Grayling (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Manistee (5-4) at Reed City (8-1)
Central Montcalm (5-4) at Montague (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Durand (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)
Ovid-Elsie (6-3) at Millington (9-0)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Watervliet (5-4) at Constantine (9-0)
Michigan Center (8-1) at Jonesville (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Erie Mason (5-4) at Ida (7-2)
Clinton (7-2) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (5-4)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-2)
Almont (5-4) at Clawson (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Pershing (5-4) at Detroit Southeastern (6-3)
Detroit Edison (6-3) at Ecorse (6-3)
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
East Jordan (7-2) at Ishpeming Westwood (8-1)
Mancelona (5-3) at Charlevoix (7-1)
DISTRICT 2
Harrison (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (9-0)
McBain (6-3) at Evart (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Ithaca (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)
New Lothrop (6-3) at Montrose (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) at Reese (8-1)
Bad Axe (7-2) at Hemlock (5-4)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Delton Kellogg (5-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1)
North Muskegon (4-5) at Ravenna (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Homer (5-4) at Lawton (9-0)
Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Union City (5-4)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Leadership Academy (5-4) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1)
Lutheran Westland (8-1) at Monroe St. Mary CC (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Community (6-3) at Detroit Central (9-0)
Detroit Loyola (4-4) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-1)
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Bark River-Harris (6-3) at Beal City (8-1)
Frankfort (6-3) at Iron Mountain (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
White Cloud (4-5) at Carson City-Crystal (8-1)
Holton (5-4) at Muskegon Heights Academy (5-4)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Vassar (4-5) at Breckenridge (7-2)
Fowler (6-3) at Flint Beecher (4-5)
DISTRICT 2
Harbor Beach (6-3) at Ubly (9-0)
Cass City (5-4) at Marlette (6-3)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Decatur (4-5) at White Pigeon (8-1)
Saugatuck (5-4) at Cassopolis (5-4)
DISTRICT 2
Reading (6-3) at Hudson (9-0)
Centreville (7-2) at Addison (8-1)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Petersburg Summerfield (6-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1)
Whitmore Lake (6-3) at Sand Creek (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Mount Clemens (5-4) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2)
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (5-4) at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2)