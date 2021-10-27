Detroit News high school football picks: District semifinals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 10 of the high school football season.

Detroit Catholic Central at Bloomfield Hills

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central (best bet)

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Bianchi: Detroit Catholic Central

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Macomb Dakota

Beard: Macomb Dakota

Bianchi: Macomb Dakota

Yuhas: New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Troy

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

More: Michigan high school football playoff preview: Contenders, predictions for each division

Canton at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Bianchi: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

Ann Arbor Huron at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville (best bet)

Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville

Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

More: Pals Antonio Gates Jr., Will Johnson talk Michigan-Michigan State clash, football playoffs

Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Bianchi: White Lake Lakeland

Yuhas: White Lake Lakeland

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill

Bianchi: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill (best bet)

Port Huron at Port Huron Northern

Goricki: Port Huron

Beard: Port Huron

Bianchi: Port Huron Northern

Yuhas: Port Huron Northern

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Bianchi: St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Flint Kearsley

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bianchi: Flint Kearsley

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

River Rouge at Harper Woods

Goricki: Harper Woods

Beard: Harper Woods

Bianchi: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

More: Brackets, matchups, dates, times for the MHSAA football playoffs

Riverview at Allen Park

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Allen Park

Bianchi: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Detroit Country Day at Redford Union

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Bianchi: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Redford Union

Detroit Loyola at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Bianchi: Detroit Loyola

Yuhas: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 111-23 overall, 9-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 101-33 overall, 8-1 best bets

Bianchi: 11-4 last week, 93-41 overall, 7-2 best bets

Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 100-34 overall, 7-2 best bets