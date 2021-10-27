Detroit News high school football picks: District semifinals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 10 of the high school football season.
Detroit Catholic Central at Bloomfield Hills
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central (best bet)
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Bianchi: Detroit Catholic Central
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Macomb Dakota
Beard: Macomb Dakota
Bianchi: Macomb Dakota
Yuhas: New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Troy
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Canton at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Bianchi: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
Ann Arbor Huron at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville (best bet)
Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville
Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Bianchi: White Lake Lakeland
Yuhas: White Lake Lakeland
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill
Bianchi: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill (best bet)
Port Huron at Port Huron Northern
Goricki: Port Huron
Beard: Port Huron
Bianchi: Port Huron Northern
Yuhas: Port Huron Northern
St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Bianchi: St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Flint Kearsley
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Bianchi: Flint Kearsley
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
River Rouge at Harper Woods
Goricki: Harper Woods
Beard: Harper Woods
Bianchi: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Riverview at Allen Park
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Allen Park
Bianchi: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Detroit Country Day at Redford Union
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Bianchi: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Redford Union
Detroit Loyola at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Bianchi: Detroit Loyola
Yuhas: Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 111-23 overall, 9-0 best bets
Beard: 13-2 last week, 101-33 overall, 8-1 best bets
Bianchi: 11-4 last week, 93-41 overall, 7-2 best bets
Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 100-34 overall, 7-2 best bets