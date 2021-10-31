Michigan high school football playoff pairings: District finals

The Detroit News

Dates and times to be announced.

Division 1

Region 1

Grandville (7-3) at Rockford (10-0)

Howell (8-2) at Grand Blanc (10-0)

Region 2

Oxford (6-4) at Rochester Adams (10-0)

Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at West Bloomfield (9-1)

Region 3

Macomb Dakota (7-3) at Romeo (9-1)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-2)

Region 4

Canton (7-3) at Belleville (9-1)

Woodhaven (9-1) at Dearborn Fordson (8-2)

Division 2

Region 1

Bay City Western (8-2) at Traverse City Central (9-1)

Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) at Caledonia (9-1)

Region 2

Battle Creek Lakeview (7-3) at Portage Central (8-2)

East Lansing (7-3) at South Lyon (10-0)

Region 3

Waterford Mott (6-4) at Walled Lake Western (7-3)

Livonia Franklin (5-5) at Livonia Churchill (8-2)

Region 4

Roseville (6-4) at Port Huron Northern (8-2)

Grosse Pointe South (6-4) at Warren De La Salle (9-0)

Division 3

Region 1

Mount Pleasant (10-0) at DeWitt (9-1)

Cedar Springs (8-2) at Muskegon (9-1)

Region 2

St Joseph (6-4) at Stevensville Lakeshore (7-3)

Battle Creek Harper Creek (7-3) vs. Parma Western (7-3)

Region 3

Haslett (8-2) at Mason (8-2)

Orchard Lake St Mary's (6-4) at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-3)

Region 4

River Rouge (7-2) at Detroit King (9-1)

Allen Park (8-2) at Gibraltar Carlson (9-1)

Division 4

Region 1

Whitehall (8-2) at Cadillac (8-2)

Grand Rapids Christian (7-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (10-0)

Region 2

Grand Rapids South Christian (7-3) at Hastings (9-1)

Three Rivers (6-4) at Edwardsburg (10-0)

Region 3

Freeland (9-1) at Lake Fenton (9-1)

Croswell-Lexington (9-1) at St Clair (8-2)

Region 4

Detroit Country Day (6-3) at Livonia Clarenceville (9-1)

Milan (8-2) at Chelsea (10-0)

Division 5

Region 1

Clare (7-3) at Kingsley (9-1)

Saginaw Swan Valley (6-4) at Frankenmuth (10-0)

Region 2

Muskegon Oakridge (8-2) at Howard City Tri County (9-1)

Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0)

Region 3

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (7-3) at Berrien Springs (10-0)

Olivet (8-2) at Portland (8-2)

Region 4

Corunna (6-4) at Armada (7-3)

Dundee (6-4) at Marine City (10-0)

Division 6

Region 1

Calumet (8-2) at Negaunee (8-2)

Boyne City (9-1) at Standish-Sterling (8-2)

Region 2

Montague (7-3) at Reed City (9-1)

Millington (10-0) at Lansing Catholic (9-1)

Region 3

Michigan Center (9-1) at Constantine (10-0)

Clinton (8-2) at Ida (8-2)

Region 4

Almont (6-4) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-2)

Ecorse (7-3) at Detroit Southeastern (7-3)

Division 7

Region 1

Charlevoix (8-1) at Ishpeming Westwood (9-1)

McBain (7-3) at Traverse City St Francis

Region 2

New Lothrop (7-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0)

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-2) at Hemlock (6-4)

Region 3

Ravenna (7-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (9-1)

Union City (6-4) at Lawton (10-0)

Region 4

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (9-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1)

Detroit Loyola (5-4) at Detroit Central (10-0)

Division 8

Region 1

Iron Mountain (7-3) at Beal City (9-1)

Muskegon Heights Academy (6-4) at Carson City-Crystal (9-1)

Region 2

Fowler (7-3) at Breckenridge (8-2)

Marlette (7-3) at Ubly (10-0)

Region 3

Saugatuck (6-4) at White Pigeon (9-1)

Addison (9-1) at Hudson (10-0)

Region 4

Sand Creek (7-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-1)

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (6-4) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-2)