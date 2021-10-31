Michigan high school football playoff pairings: District finals
Dates and times to be announced.
Division 1
Region 1
Grandville (7-3) at Rockford (10-0)
Howell (8-2) at Grand Blanc (10-0)
Region 2
Oxford (6-4) at Rochester Adams (10-0)
Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at West Bloomfield (9-1)
Region 3
Macomb Dakota (7-3) at Romeo (9-1)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-2)
Region 4
Canton (7-3) at Belleville (9-1)
Woodhaven (9-1) at Dearborn Fordson (8-2)
Division 2
Region 1
Bay City Western (8-2) at Traverse City Central (9-1)
Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) at Caledonia (9-1)
Region 2
Battle Creek Lakeview (7-3) at Portage Central (8-2)
East Lansing (7-3) at South Lyon (10-0)
Region 3
Waterford Mott (6-4) at Walled Lake Western (7-3)
Livonia Franklin (5-5) at Livonia Churchill (8-2)
Region 4
Roseville (6-4) at Port Huron Northern (8-2)
Grosse Pointe South (6-4) at Warren De La Salle (9-0)
Division 3
Region 1
Mount Pleasant (10-0) at DeWitt (9-1)
Cedar Springs (8-2) at Muskegon (9-1)
Region 2
St Joseph (6-4) at Stevensville Lakeshore (7-3)
Battle Creek Harper Creek (7-3) vs. Parma Western (7-3)
Region 3
Haslett (8-2) at Mason (8-2)
Orchard Lake St Mary's (6-4) at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-3)
Region 4
River Rouge (7-2) at Detroit King (9-1)
Allen Park (8-2) at Gibraltar Carlson (9-1)
Division 4
Region 1
Whitehall (8-2) at Cadillac (8-2)
Grand Rapids Christian (7-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (10-0)
Region 2
Grand Rapids South Christian (7-3) at Hastings (9-1)
Three Rivers (6-4) at Edwardsburg (10-0)
Region 3
Freeland (9-1) at Lake Fenton (9-1)
Croswell-Lexington (9-1) at St Clair (8-2)
Region 4
Detroit Country Day (6-3) at Livonia Clarenceville (9-1)
Milan (8-2) at Chelsea (10-0)
Division 5
Region 1
Clare (7-3) at Kingsley (9-1)
Saginaw Swan Valley (6-4) at Frankenmuth (10-0)
Region 2
Muskegon Oakridge (8-2) at Howard City Tri County (9-1)
Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0)
Region 3
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (7-3) at Berrien Springs (10-0)
Olivet (8-2) at Portland (8-2)
Region 4
Corunna (6-4) at Armada (7-3)
Dundee (6-4) at Marine City (10-0)
Division 6
Region 1
Calumet (8-2) at Negaunee (8-2)
Boyne City (9-1) at Standish-Sterling (8-2)
Region 2
Montague (7-3) at Reed City (9-1)
Millington (10-0) at Lansing Catholic (9-1)
Region 3
Michigan Center (9-1) at Constantine (10-0)
Clinton (8-2) at Ida (8-2)
Region 4
Almont (6-4) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-2)
Ecorse (7-3) at Detroit Southeastern (7-3)
Division 7
Region 1
Charlevoix (8-1) at Ishpeming Westwood (9-1)
McBain (7-3) at Traverse City St Francis
Region 2
New Lothrop (7-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0)
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-2) at Hemlock (6-4)
Region 3
Ravenna (7-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (9-1)
Union City (6-4) at Lawton (10-0)
Region 4
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (9-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1)
Detroit Loyola (5-4) at Detroit Central (10-0)
Division 8
Region 1
Iron Mountain (7-3) at Beal City (9-1)
Muskegon Heights Academy (6-4) at Carson City-Crystal (9-1)
Region 2
Fowler (7-3) at Breckenridge (8-2)
Marlette (7-3) at Ubly (10-0)
Region 3
Saugatuck (6-4) at White Pigeon (9-1)
Addison (9-1) at Hudson (10-0)
Region 4
Sand Creek (7-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-1)
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (6-4) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-2)