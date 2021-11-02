Two more Michigan high schools to drop Native American mascots

Slowly but surely, the "Redskins" mascot is being phased out of Michigan high schools.

Saranac Community Schools, in a Facebook post last week, became the latest school system to drop the mascot, amid growing outcries it is derogatory toward Native Americans. The school, located in west Michigan just east of Grand Rapids, said in the Facebook post it will "respectfully" retire the mascot.

The mascot will remain until a new one is chosen, at least through this school year, the school board said. Superintendent Jason Smith will lead the process in choosing a new mascot.

"The Board looks forward to the excitement of the selection process, working closely with students, staff, and the community," the Saranac school board said in its Facebook post.

The decision leaves the state with just two schools using the Redskins mascot — Camden-Frontier and Sandusky — after Clinton and Paw Paw dropped it in 2020, out of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's more than 700 member schools.

Also deciding to change mascots was Hartford, west of Kalamazoo. It will drop the Indians mascot, superintendent Kelly Millin wrote last week in a letter to community members, parents and students.

"We value our long shared partnership with the Pokagon Board of Potawatomi," Millin wrote. "And, as we learn more about social emotional needs, both parties agree that it is necessary to reexamine our current mascot and school logo. What once served as a representation for culture, no longer carries the same point of pride for all that see it, and we have been asked to change our Native American logo and mascot.

"This does not mean that all of our memories are forgotten; they are not. We have all shared great times at Hartford Public Schools and look forward to sharing more in the years to come.

"We will partner once again to find a mascot and logo that better embraces our community and vision.

"All students should be proud of their school."

That decision, like Saranac's also to take effect at the end of the 2021-22 school year, leaves seven schools in the state that go by Indians; in 2020, Saugatuck dropped the mascot.

Multiple schools throughout the state still use other variations of mascots with Native American roots, such as Chiefs, Chieftains, Big Reds and Braves.

There has been a major push in recent years for sports teams to drop mascots deemed insensitive toward Native Americans. Washington's NFL team dropped Redskins last year and now goes by the Washington Football Team, and Cleveland's MLB team now is known as the Guardians instead of the Indians.

