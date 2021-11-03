Detroit News high school football picks: District finals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 11 of the high school football season.

Oxford at Rochester Adams

Goricki: Rochester Adams

Beard: Rochester Adams (best bet)

Bianchi: Rochester Adams

Yuhas: Rochester Adams

Detroit Catholic Central at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Bianchi: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Canton at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville (best bet)

Beard: Belleville

Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville

Woodhaven at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Dearborn Fordson

Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson

Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson

Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Bianchi: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Franklin

Beard: Livonia Franklin

Bianchi: Livonia Franklin

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

Roseville at Port Huron Northern

Goricki: Roseville

Beard: Port Huron Northern

Bianchi: Port Huron Northern

Yuhas: Port Huron Northern

Grosse Pointe South at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle (best bet)

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

River Rouge at Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Gibraltar Carlson

Beard: Allen Park

Bianchi: Gibraltar Carlson

Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson

Detroit Country Day at Livonia Clarenceville

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Bianchi: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Detroit Country Day

Detroit Loyola at Detroit Central

Goricki: Detroit Central

Beard: Detroit Central

Bianchi: Detroit Loyola

Yuhas: Detroit Loyola

Records

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 122-27 overall, 10-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 111-38 overall, 9-1 best bets

Bianchi: 11-4 last week, 104-45 overall, 8-2 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 109-40 overall, 8-2 best bets