Detroit News high school football picks: District finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 11 of the high school football season.
Oxford at Rochester Adams
Goricki: Rochester Adams
Beard: Rochester Adams (best bet)
Bianchi: Rochester Adams
Yuhas: Rochester Adams
Detroit Catholic Central at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Macomb Dakota at Romeo
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Bianchi: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Bianchi: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Canton at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville (best bet)
Beard: Belleville
Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville
Woodhaven at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Dearborn Fordson
Bianchi: Dearborn Fordson
Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson
Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Bianchi: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Franklin
Beard: Livonia Franklin
Bianchi: Livonia Franklin
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
Roseville at Port Huron Northern
Goricki: Roseville
Beard: Port Huron Northern
Bianchi: Port Huron Northern
Yuhas: Port Huron Northern
Grosse Pointe South at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle (best bet)
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
River Rouge at Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Allen Park at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Gibraltar Carlson
Beard: Allen Park
Bianchi: Gibraltar Carlson
Yuhas: Gibraltar Carlson
Detroit Country Day at Livonia Clarenceville
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Bianchi: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Detroit Country Day
Detroit Loyola at Detroit Central
Goricki: Detroit Central
Beard: Detroit Central
Bianchi: Detroit Loyola
Yuhas: Detroit Loyola
Records
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 122-27 overall, 10-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 111-38 overall, 9-1 best bets
Bianchi: 11-4 last week, 104-45 overall, 8-2 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 109-40 overall, 8-2 best bets