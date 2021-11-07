Michigan high school football playoff pairings: Regionals
Regional schedule
Dates and times to be announced.
Division 1
Grand Blanc (11-0) at Rockford (11-0)
West Bloomfield (10-1) at Rochester Adams (11-0)
Macomb Dakota (8-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (9-2)
Dearborn Fordson (9-2) at Belleville (10-1)
Division 2
Traverse City Central (10-1) at Caledonia (10-1)
Portage Central (9-2) at South Lyon (11-0)
Livonia Franklin (6-5) at Waterford Mott (7-4)
Roseville (7-4) at Warren De La Salle (10-0)
Division 3
Cedar Springs (9-2) at DeWitt (10-1)
Parma Western (8-3) at St Joseph (7-4)
Mason (9-2) vs. Birmingham Brother Rice (8-3) at Lawrence Tech
Allen Park (9-2) at Detroit King (10-1)
Division 4
Cadillac (9-2) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-0)
Grand Rapids South Christian (8-3) at Edwardsburg (11-0)
Croswell-Lexington (10-1) at Freeland (10-1)
Detroit Country Day (7-3) at Chelsea (11-0)
Division 5
Kingsley (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0)
Muskegon Oakridge (9-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-0)
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (8-3) at Portland (9-2)
Corunna (7-4) at Marine City (11-0)
Division 6
Calumet (9-2) at Standish-Sterling (9-2)
Montague (8-3) at Lansing Catholic (10-1)
Michigan Center (10-1) at Clinton (9-2)
Ecorse (8-3) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-2)
Division 7
Ishpeming Westwood (10-1) at Traverse City St Francis (11-0)
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (9-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0)
Lawton (11-0) at Muskegon Catholic Central (10-1)
Detroit Loyola (6-4) at Jackson Lumen Christi (10-1)
Division 8
Carson City-Crystal (10-1) at Beal City (10-1)
Breckenridge (9-2) at Ubly (11-0)
White Pigeon (10-1) at Hudson (11-0)
Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-2) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-1)