Michigan high school football playoff pairings: Regionals

The Detroit News

Regional schedule

Dates and times to be announced.

Division 1

Grand Blanc (11-0) at Rockford (11-0)

West Bloomfield (10-1) at Rochester Adams (11-0)

Macomb Dakota (8-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (9-2)

Dearborn Fordson (9-2) at Belleville (10-1)

More: Madonna leads Stevenson to second-half comeback victory over Chippewa Valley

More: Tatum's three TDs lead West Bloomfield over Detroit Catholic Central

Division 2

Traverse City Central (10-1) at Caledonia (10-1)

Portage Central (9-2) at South Lyon (11-0)

Livonia Franklin (6-5) at Waterford Mott (7-4)

Roseville (7-4) at Warren De La Salle (10-0)

Division 3

Cedar Springs (9-2) at DeWitt (10-1)

Parma Western (8-3) at St Joseph (7-4)

Mason (9-2) vs. Birmingham Brother Rice (8-3) at Lawrence Tech

Allen Park (9-2) at Detroit King (10-1)

Division 4

Cadillac (9-2) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-0)

Grand Rapids South Christian (8-3) at Edwardsburg (11-0)

Croswell-Lexington (10-1) at Freeland (10-1)

Detroit Country Day (7-3) at Chelsea (11-0)

Division 5

Kingsley (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0)

Muskegon Oakridge (9-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-0)

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (8-3) at Portland (9-2)

Corunna (7-4) at Marine City (11-0)

Division 6

Calumet (9-2) at Standish-Sterling (9-2)

Montague (8-3) at Lansing Catholic (10-1)

Michigan Center (10-1) at Clinton (9-2)

Ecorse (8-3) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-2)

Division 7

Ishpeming Westwood (10-1) at Traverse City St Francis (11-0)

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (9-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0)

Lawton (11-0) at Muskegon Catholic Central (10-1)

Detroit Loyola (6-4) at Jackson Lumen Christi (10-1)

Division 8

Carson City-Crystal (10-1) at Beal City (10-1)

Breckenridge (9-2) at Ubly (11-0)

White Pigeon (10-1) at Hudson (11-0)

Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-2) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-1)