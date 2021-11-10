Detroit News high school football picks: Regional finals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 12 of the high school football season.

West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Bianchi: Rochester Adams

Yuhas: Rochester Adams

Grand Blanc at Rockford

Goricki: Grand Blanc

Beard: Rockford

Bianchi: Rockford

Yuhas: Rockford

Macomb Dakota at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Dearborn Fordson at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Bianchi: Belleville

Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson

Portage Central at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Bianchi: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Livonia Franklin at Waterford Mott

Goricki: Livonia Franklin

Beard: Waterford Mott

Bianchi: Livonia Franklin

Yuhas: Livonia Franklin

Roseville at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Warren De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Mason vs. Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

Allen Park at Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King (best bet)

Bianchi: Detroit King (best bet)

Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)

Detroit Country Day at Chelsea

Goricki: Chelsea

Beard: Chelsea

Bianchi: Chelsea

Yuhas: Chelsea

Corunna at Marine City

Goricki: Marine City

Beard: Marine City

Bianchi: Marine City

Yuhas: Marine City

Michigan Center at Clinton

Goricki: Michigan Center

Beard: Clinton

Bianchi: Michigan Center

Yuhas: Michigan Center

Ecorse at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Ecorse

Beard: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Bianchi: Ecorse

Yuhas: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Detroit Loyola at Jackson Lumen Christi

Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi

Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi

Bianchi: Jackson Lumen Christi

Yuhas: Jackson Lumen Christi

Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Goricki: Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Beard: Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Bianchi: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 132-32 overall, 11-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 121-43 overall, 10-1 best bets

Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 113-51 overall, 9-2 best bets

Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 120-44 overall, 9-2 best bets