Detroit News high school football picks: Regional finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 12 of the high school football season.
West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Bianchi: Rochester Adams
Yuhas: Rochester Adams
Grand Blanc at Rockford
Goricki: Grand Blanc
Beard: Rockford
Bianchi: Rockford
Yuhas: Rockford
Macomb Dakota at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Bianchi: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Dearborn Fordson at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Bianchi: Belleville
Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson
Portage Central at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Bianchi: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Livonia Franklin at Waterford Mott
Goricki: Livonia Franklin
Beard: Waterford Mott
Bianchi: Livonia Franklin
Yuhas: Livonia Franklin
Roseville at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Warren De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Mason vs. Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Bianchi: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
Allen Park at Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King (best bet)
Bianchi: Detroit King (best bet)
Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)
Detroit Country Day at Chelsea
Goricki: Chelsea
Beard: Chelsea
Bianchi: Chelsea
Yuhas: Chelsea
Corunna at Marine City
Goricki: Marine City
Beard: Marine City
Bianchi: Marine City
Yuhas: Marine City
Michigan Center at Clinton
Goricki: Michigan Center
Beard: Clinton
Bianchi: Michigan Center
Yuhas: Michigan Center
Ecorse at Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: Ecorse
Beard: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Bianchi: Ecorse
Yuhas: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Detroit Loyola at Jackson Lumen Christi
Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi
Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi
Bianchi: Jackson Lumen Christi
Yuhas: Jackson Lumen Christi
Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Goricki: Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Beard: Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Bianchi: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 132-32 overall, 11-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 121-43 overall, 10-1 best bets
Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 113-51 overall, 9-2 best bets
Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 120-44 overall, 9-2 best bets