Michigan high school football playoff pairings: State semifinals
Semifinals schedule
All games are 1 p.m. Saturday
Division 1
Rochester Adams (12-0) vs. Grand Blanc (12-0) at Howell
Sterling Heights Stevenson (10-2) vs. Belleville (11-1) at Troy Athens
Division 2
Traverse City Central (11-1) vs. South Lyon (12-0) at Greenville
Livonia Franklin (7-5) vs Warren De La Salle (11-0) at Hazel Park
Division 3
St Joseph (8-4) vs. DeWitt (11-1) at Jenison
Mason (10-2) vs. Detroit King (11-1) at Wayne Memorial
Division 4
Edwardsburg (12-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) at Portage Northern
Freeland (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0) at Fitzpatrick Field, Lapeer
Division 5
Frankenmuth (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0) at Mount Pleasant
Portland (10-2) vs. Marine City (12-0) at Novi
Division 6
Standish-Sterling (10-2) vs Lansing Catholic (11-1) at Clare
Michigan Center (11-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-2) at Ypsilanti Lincoln
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) at Cedar Springs
Lawton (12-0) vs Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Division 8
Ubly (12-0) vs Beal City (11-1) at Mt. Morris
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-1) vs Hudson (12-0) at Adrian College