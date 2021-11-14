HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school football playoff pairings: State semifinals

Semifinals schedule

All games are 1 p.m. Saturday

Division 1

Rochester Adams (12-0) vs. Grand Blanc (12-0) at Howell

Sterling Heights Stevenson (10-2) vs. Belleville (11-1) at Troy Athens

Division 2

Traverse City Central (11-1) vs. South Lyon (12-0) at Greenville

Livonia Franklin (7-5) vs Warren De La Salle (11-0) at Hazel Park

Division 3

St Joseph (8-4) vs. DeWitt (11-1) at Jenison

Mason (10-2) vs. Detroit King (11-1) at Wayne Memorial

Division 4

Edwardsburg (12-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) at Portage Northern

Freeland (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0) at Fitzpatrick Field, Lapeer

Division 5

Frankenmuth (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0) at Mount Pleasant

Portland (10-2) vs. Marine City (12-0) at Novi

Division 6

Standish-Sterling (10-2) vs Lansing Catholic (11-1) at Clare

Michigan Center (11-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-2) at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) at Cedar Springs

Lawton (12-0) vs Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Division 8

Ubly (12-0) vs Beal City (11-1) at Mt. Morris

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-1) vs Hudson (12-0) at Adrian College

