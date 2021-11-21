Michigan high school football finals matchups set for Ford Field

The Detroit News

It all comes down to this.

The Michigan high-school football finals are set for Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here's a look at the championship matchups, all broadcast live by Bally Sports Detroit or BSD-Plus with Matt Shepard, Dan Dickerson and Evan Stockton on play-by-play duties.

Friday

►Division 1: Hudson (13-0) vs. Beal City (12-1), 10 a.m.

►Division 2: Warren De La Salle (12-0) vs. Traverse City Central (12-1), 1 p.m.

►Division 6: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-2), 4:30

►Division 4: Chelsea (13-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (13-0), 7:30

Saturday

►Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Lawton (13-0), 10 a.m.

►Division 1: Rochester Adams (13-0) vs. Belleville (12-1), 1 p.m.

►Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-0) vs. Marine City (13-0), 4:30

►Division 3: Detroit King (12-1) vs. DeWitt (12-1), 7:30

Note: Tickets are $20 for an all-day session

