Detroit News high school football picks: State finals

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the Michigan high school football state finals.

Belleville vs. Rochester Adams

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville

Warren De La Salle vs. Traverse City Central

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Traverse City Central

Bianchi: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Detroit King vs. DeWitt

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King

Bianchi: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Chelsea vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Goricki: Chelsea

Beard: Hudsonville Unity Christian

Bianchi: Chelsea

Yuhas: Hudsonville Unity Christian

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Marine City

Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Beard: Marine City

Bianchi: Marine City

Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)

Lansing Catholic vs.

Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Lansing Catholic (best bet)

Beard: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Bianchi: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Yuhas: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Lawton

Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia

Bianchi: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Hudson vs. Beal City

Goricki: Hudson

Beard: Beal City (best bet)

Bianchi: Hudson

Yuhas: Beal City

Records

Goricki: 11-5, 154-41 overall, 13-0 best bets

Beard: 11-5 last week, 141-54 overall, 12-1 best bets

Bianchi: 13-3 last week, 138-57 overall, 10-2 best bets

Yuhas: 12-4 last week, 144-51 overall, 11-2 best bets