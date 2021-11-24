Detroit News high school football picks: State finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Nolan Bianchi and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the Michigan high school football state finals.
Belleville vs. Rochester Adams
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Bianchi: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville
Warren De La Salle vs. Traverse City Central
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Traverse City Central
Bianchi: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Detroit King vs. DeWitt
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King
Bianchi: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Chelsea vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Goricki: Chelsea
Beard: Hudsonville Unity Christian
Bianchi: Chelsea
Yuhas: Hudsonville Unity Christian
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Marine City
Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Beard: Marine City
Bianchi: Marine City
Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)
Lansing Catholic vs.
Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: Lansing Catholic (best bet)
Beard: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Bianchi: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Yuhas: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Lawton
Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia
Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia
Bianchi: Pewamo-Westphalia
Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia
Hudson vs. Beal City
Goricki: Hudson
Beard: Beal City (best bet)
Bianchi: Hudson
Yuhas: Beal City
Records
Goricki: 11-5, 154-41 overall, 13-0 best bets
Beard: 11-5 last week, 141-54 overall, 12-1 best bets
Bianchi: 13-3 last week, 138-57 overall, 10-2 best bets
Yuhas: 12-4 last week, 144-51 overall, 11-2 best bets