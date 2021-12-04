MHSAA associate director Tom Rashid, 66, dies after battle with cancer

Tom Rashid died at age 66 after a battle with cancer, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Saturday.

Rashid became the associate director at the MHSAA in 2003. He worked as the lead assistant to former MHSAA Executive Director Jack Roberts, who retired in 2018.

Rashid worked with state athletic directors, often dealing with questions regarding the MHSAA Handbook and eligibility issues.

“We are heartbroken with the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Tom,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement. “He had so many incredible gifts, the greatest his ability to talk and communicate with people even when having to share difficult or bad news. He was so good with people, and his care and concern for others is one of Tom’s greatest legacies."

“So many of us are hurting because Tom was such a special man who made impacting people and school sports in our state his life’s work and passion. His example and legacy of helping others will live on within the MHSAA community for years.”

Prior to joining the MHSAA, Rashid served as director of physical education and athletics for the Archdiocese of Detroit, and as director of the Catholic High School League for 15 years.

That’s where current Catholic League Executive Director Vic Michaels met Rashid, who graduated from Dearborn St. Alphonsus in 1973.

“Him and I were basketball coaches at St. Alphonsus in 1977," said Michaels, who recently visited with Rashid. "I was the JV coach and he was freshman coach so we were on the same staff. I’ve known him since then.

“In 1995, he brought me in as his assistant, as the assistant director of the Catholic League to work with him. So I was able to work with him for quite a few years after that and then succeed him. He was a great friend and even better mentor to me and literally thousands of other athletic directors. With the first-year athletic director program he started, he touched a lot of athletic directors and helped them. He became a friend to many.

“His whole life was about high school athletics, that and his faith. Those were really the only things in his life. He went to church every morning up until last Friday, literally every morning, 6:30 mass. Then, the rest of his time was devoted to high school athletics. He was very innovative."

