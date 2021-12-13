Monday's high school basketball: Country Day avoids collapse, beats Lutheran North

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit Country Day avoided a collapse against Macomb Lutheran North in high school girls basketball on Monday.

Leading 41-19 at the end of the first half, Country Day (1-1) held off Lutheran North's comeback in the second half for a 63-53 victory.

Country Day coach Mark Bray said the early offensive success with nine three-pointers was attributed to an even more dominant defensive performance.

“When we shoot the ball well, we get really focused defensively,” Bray said.

North (0-4) flipped the script in the second half collecting three three-pointers in the third quarter and imposing its will on the offensive glass.

“They got offensive rebounds and hit some three off those,” Bray said. “Once we cleaned that up, we started to take control.”

North cut it to nine in the fourth quarter, but Country Day’s offense continued to tally points to pace the North attack.

Country Day’s senior trio of Julian Scott (17), Kareem Aburashed (16), and Nick Sanders (16) combined for 49 of Country Day’s 63 points.

“He (Nick) shot the ball really well,” Bray said. “I know we’ve only played two games, but he really played his best game of the year.”

North junior Jacob Burke had a team-high 11 points in the loss.

“I was extremely impressed with the way they (North) played,” Bray said. “They had a lot of fight in them.”

Detroit Country Day will face St. Clair Shores South Lake Wednesday while North clashes with Riverview Gabriel Richard Friday in search of its first win of the season.

Bray said there are some key areas his team needs to clean up before the next matchup.

“Consistency on defense and keeping the pressure,” Bray said.” We can get in good position, but sometimes we take ourselves out of it.”

Jonathan Szczepaniak is a freelance writer.

Other Monday games

Girls

Madison Heights Lamphere 61, Ferndale 18: Faith Stinson had 10 points for Lamphere (4-0). Jayla Pouncey had 14 points for Ferndale (0-2).

Plymouth 45, River Rouge 28: Morgan Miller had eight points for Plymouth (2-0). Sheneice Halmon had 11 points for Rouge (0-2).

Southfield Christian 54, Dearborn Advanced Tech 35: Tisyn Callahan had 22 points and six assists and Rachel Caiiro had 14 for Southfield (4-1). Arlonna Twitty had 19 points for Tech (1-1).

Scoreboard

Charter

Redford Westfield Prep 57, Harper Woods Chandler Park 43

DPSL

Detroit Communication 22, Detroit Pershing 15

Detroit Central 48, Detroit Osborn 34

MAC

Clawson 36, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 23

WWAC

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 40, Redford Thurston 33

Others

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 58, Flat Rock 32

Monroe St. Mary CC 48, Erie Mason 32

Warren Regina 31, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 15

Waterford Lakes 55, Detroit Cristo Rey 13

Boys

Hamtramck 54, Canton 52: Robert Davis Jr. had 19 points and Herschel Marion had 18 for Hamtramck (3-0). Cole Vickers had 16 points for Canton (1-1).

Taylor Trillium 101, Oakland International 36: Antwuan Davis-Teague had 40 points and 10 rebounds, Corbin Lamphear had 20 and 10, Decarlo Smith had 11 points, Keymaryon Fishburn had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals for Trillium (2-0). International is 0-3.

Scoreboard

Others

Southfield Christian 84, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 22

Waterford Lakes 47, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 23

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 57, Detroit Cesar Chavez 45

Detroit Lincoln-King 75, Pontiac Academy 28

Lutheran Westland 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 54

Riverview 52, Trenton 49