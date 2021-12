Here is the complete list of The Detroit News Blue Chip recruits for 2022, with their college choices. For analysis of the top 16 players from David Goricki of The Detroit News, check out the gallery above.

1. Will Johnson, 6-9, 190, CB, Grosse Pointe South (Michigan)

2. Josh Burnham, 6-4, 215, LB, Traverse City Central (Notre Dame)