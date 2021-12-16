Rozier leads top-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary's to 60-51 win over Clarkston

Clarkston – Kareem Rozier came out on the attack for top-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s against Clarkston in a non-conference game between state powers Thursday night.

Rozier, a four-year starting point guard headed to Duquesne, kept attacking in the closing minutes as well, taking the ball to the basket every time Clarkston had pulled within two, scoring eight of his 24 points during a game-ending 14-7 run to lift St. Mary’s to a 60-51 victory.