By Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Caleb Smith had 23 points and eight rebounds and Dearborn Edsel Ford defeated Allen Park in a Downriver League boys basketball game Friday night.

Ahmed Algabri added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Edsel Ford (1-1, 1-0).

“We missed easy shots early and were down 25-8 at halftime. In the third, we broke out to a 21-11 run,” Edsel Ford coach Idrahim Baydoun said.